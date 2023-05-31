Shortstop Carlos Correa burst onto the scene in 2015 as a 20-year old for the Houston Astros. That season, he hit 22 home runs and 68 RBIs, batting .279/.345/.512 to capture the Rookie of the Year Award.
Two seasons later, Correa hit 24 home runs and 84 RBIs, enough to win his first All-Star appearance. That very same year, Correa hit 5 home runs and 14 RBIs over the course of the postseason to help the Houston Astros their first franchise World Series win.
Beloved in Houston, it came as a massive surprise when Correa announced his intent to leave the team in free agency after the 2021 season. Correa, who had never inked a deal longer than one season with the Astros, declined an $18.4 million qualifying offer.
Instead, Carlos Correa went to the Minnesota Twins, inking a 3-year deal worth $105.3 million. However, he opted out of his deal after just one season, but returned to the Twins soonthereafter, penning a 6-year deal worth $200 million.
Recently, Carlos Correa congratulated his former team on their 2022 World Series win. The Astros won the 2022 World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies with Jeremy Pena, Correa's replacement at shortstop, being named the World Series MVP.
"Carlos Correa on the Astros winning the 2022 World Series: “It was great. I was so happy..To see them finally get back up there & win it & celebrate & see the happiness & see Altuve’s face and Brantley and Maldonado and all the guys. It was special. I watched every single game.”" - Mark Berman
Despite the pain that Astros fans felt after Correa decided to leave their team, the majority of them seem to have forgiven the Puerto Rican. Many commented on a clip of his comments with equally kind words.
While the Houston Astros were battling their way to the World Series, Correa was gearing up for one of the strangest offseasons ever. After he opted out of his contract with the Twins, both the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants showed significant interest. However, Correa failed to pass his physical examinations with both teams and the deals never came to fruition.
Carlos Correa is batting .211/.303/.378 this season with the Twins. While his longterm future in Minnesota is all but cemented, there is no doubt that some Houston Astros fans would love to see him back in orange.
Carlos Correa may not have realized how good he had it
Winning the World Series at the age of 22 is not something that every player can say for themselves. Additionally, Correa played alongside some of the best players in the game, such as Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel. While it is nice to see Correa laud his former team, one cannot help but wonder if there is any regret sealed within his heart as he makes those comments.