Shortstop Carlos Correa burst onto the scene in 2015 as a 20-year old for the Houston Astros. That season, he hit 22 home runs and 68 RBIs, batting .279/.345/.512 to capture the Rookie of the Year Award.

Two seasons later, Correa hit 24 home runs and 84 RBIs, enough to win his first All-Star appearance. That very same year, Correa hit 5 home runs and 14 RBIs over the course of the postseason to help the Houston Astros their first franchise World Series win.

Beloved in Houston, it came as a massive surprise when Correa announced his intent to leave the team in free agency after the 2021 season. Correa, who had never inked a deal longer than one season with the Astros, declined an $18.4 million qualifying offer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Instead, Carlos Correa went to the Minnesota Twins, inking a 3-year deal worth $105.3 million. However, he opted out of his deal after just one season, but returned to the Twins soonthereafter, penning a 6-year deal worth $200 million.

Recently, Carlos Correa congratulated his former team on their 2022 World Series win. The Astros won the 2022 World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies with Jeremy Pena, Correa's replacement at shortstop, being named the World Series MVP.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Carlos Correa on the Astros winning the 2022 World Series: “It was great. I was so happy..To see them finally get back up there & win it & celebrate & see the happiness & see Altuve’s face and Brantley and Maldonado and all the guys. It was special. I watched every single game.” Carlos Correa on the Astros winning the 2022 World Series: “It was great. I was so happy..To see them finally get back up there & win it & celebrate & see the happiness & see Altuve’s face and Brantley and Maldonado and all the guys. It was special. I watched every single game.” https://t.co/aia5YTb7ZF

"Carlos Correa on the Astros winning the 2022 World Series: “It was great. I was so happy..To see them finally get back up there & win it & celebrate & see the happiness & see Altuve’s face and Brantley and Maldonado and all the guys. It was special. I watched every single game.”" - Mark Berman

Despite the pain that Astros fans felt after Correa decided to leave their team, the majority of them seem to have forgiven the Puerto Rican. Many commented on a clip of his comments with equally kind words.

While the Houston Astros were battling their way to the World Series, Correa was gearing up for one of the strangest offseasons ever. After he opted out of his contract with the Twins, both the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants showed significant interest. However, Correa failed to pass his physical examinations with both teams and the deals never came to fruition.

Nancy - Astros Addiction Szn @astrosncoffee16 Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Carlos Correa on the Astros winning the 2022 World Series: “It was great. I was so happy..To see them finally get back up there & win it & celebrate & see the happiness & see Altuve’s face and Brantley and Maldonado and all the guys. It was special. I watched every single game.” Carlos Correa on the Astros winning the 2022 World Series: “It was great. I was so happy..To see them finally get back up there & win it & celebrate & see the happiness & see Altuve’s face and Brantley and Maldonado and all the guys. It was special. I watched every single game.” https://t.co/aia5YTb7ZF Correa slander is not tolerated EVER. That was my SS and he was great when he was here. Took the role of a leader when Astros needed it the most. 🧡 twitter.com/markbermanfox2… Correa slander is not tolerated EVER. That was my SS and he was great when he was here. Took the role of a leader when Astros needed it the most. 🧡 twitter.com/markbermanfox2…

SamiLB @SamiLB_ @MarkBermanFox26 Miss him… Glad JP3 was there when he left though. Would have cost us a lot. @MarkBermanFox26 Miss him… Glad JP3 was there when he left though. Would have cost us a lot.

Carlos Correa is batting .211/.303/.378 this season with the Twins. While his longterm future in Minnesota is all but cemented, there is no doubt that some Houston Astros fans would love to see him back in orange.

stros ☆ @strosbe4bros Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Carlos Correa on the Astros winning the 2022 World Series: “It was great. I was so happy..To see them finally get back up there & win it & celebrate & see the happiness & see Altuve’s face and Brantley and Maldonado and all the guys. It was special. I watched every single game.” Carlos Correa on the Astros winning the 2022 World Series: “It was great. I was so happy..To see them finally get back up there & win it & celebrate & see the happiness & see Altuve’s face and Brantley and Maldonado and all the guys. It was special. I watched every single game.” https://t.co/aia5YTb7ZF One thing about Carlos Correa is he’s going to make me cry twitter.com/markbermanfox2… One thing about Carlos Correa is he’s going to make me cry twitter.com/markbermanfox2…

The Crawfish Boxes @CrawfishBoxes Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Carlos Correa on the Astros winning the 2022 World Series: “It was great. I was so happy..To see them finally get back up there & win it & celebrate & see the happiness & see Altuve’s face and Brantley and Maldonado and all the guys. It was special. I watched every single game.” Carlos Correa on the Astros winning the 2022 World Series: “It was great. I was so happy..To see them finally get back up there & win it & celebrate & see the happiness & see Altuve’s face and Brantley and Maldonado and all the guys. It was special. I watched every single game.” https://t.co/aia5YTb7ZF Carlos Correa, you're a real one. twitter.com/MarkBermanFox2… Carlos Correa, you're a real one. twitter.com/MarkBermanFox2…

DreamShake @mvpdream34 @espn975 @LanceZierlein Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Carlos Correa on the Astros winning the 2022 World Series: “It was great. I was so happy..To see them finally get back up there & win it & celebrate & see the happiness & see Altuve’s face and Brantley and Maldonado and all the guys. It was special. I watched every single game.” Carlos Correa on the Astros winning the 2022 World Series: “It was great. I was so happy..To see them finally get back up there & win it & celebrate & see the happiness & see Altuve’s face and Brantley and Maldonado and all the guys. It was special. I watched every single game.” https://t.co/aia5YTb7ZF @johngranato you never boo Astros legend Correa. Those fans are casuals twitter.com/markbermanfox2… @espn975 @LanceZierlein @johngranato you never boo Astros legend Correa. Those fans are casuals twitter.com/markbermanfox2…

Carlos Correa may not have realized how good he had it

Winning the World Series at the age of 22 is not something that every player can say for themselves. Additionally, Correa played alongside some of the best players in the game, such as Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel. While it is nice to see Correa laud his former team, one cannot help but wonder if there is any regret sealed within his heart as he makes those comments.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes