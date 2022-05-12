"We must make fun of the brewers at every step of the way" "Brewers are trash" - Milwaukee Brewers fans in despair as club loses to league-worst Cincinnati Reds in high scoring game

Losing to the Cincinnati Reds is a real low point for any MLB team, and the Milwaukee Brewers are the most recent team to suffer such a fate. As if losing to the worst team in the league wasn't enough, the late rally from the road team was snuffed out, and the Cincinnati Reds won 14-12.

Upsets like this are, however, known to happen and are a big part of what makes baseball great.

"Double dog dare you to clear the bases" - @ Cincinnati Reds

A loss like this is a tough one for the fans to swallow, as many assumed it would be a victory without any real hardships.

Milwaukee Brewers fans were dissapointed by the loss

Cincinnati Reds earned the win at home

Losing is never fun, and for a team like the Milwaukee Brewers that have playoff aspirations, a loss like this is a big blow to their ego. Fans of the team definitely made their displeasure known and were not afraid to hold back on their team.

Colin was the first to pile on the losing team, stating his intentions on how to motivate his team.

Colin @csmith0707 @kenpacchhi @MLB yes but we must make fun of the brewers at every step of the way

This fan has had a perspective shift on the team after losing the series to the Cincinnati Reds.

This user may be overreacting to the loss, but the gut reaction to the loss is certainly undeniable.

IG @ilovegamee @ilovegameee the Brewers are terrible

Twitter user Cas has a rather harsh message for the losing team.

Cas 🏀🔥 @DBRHCas Brewers are disappointing and banned

This user gave out a dubious award to the Milwaukee Brewers after their tough loss.

Dylan Hunkins was none too impressed with the comeback attempt because he knew the damage had already been done.

This user, Willy, seems to have given up on the team after this embaressing loss.

Stallion😎 @PrettyBoyWilly Brewers are trash can, that's why I exiled them a few weeks ago, go back today and 7-0 in the 3rd lol

A loss like this is disappointing for the Milwaukee Brewers and their fans, and their fans certainly let them hear about it on social media.

