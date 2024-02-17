“We need more Black people at the stadium” - When Dodgers star Mookie Betts voiced his support for African Americans in baseball

In a memorable moment during the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, Mookie Betts, a fan-favorite outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, made a bold statement about racial diversity in baseball. Betts stepped onto the field for batting practice wearing an airbrushed t-shirt that read, "We need more Black people at the stadium."

Expand Tweet

The shirt was created by streetwear apparel company Bricks & Wood, which sparked conversations about the declining representation of Black players and fans in baseball. The message highlighted the sport’s struggle to maintain its popularity among African Americans, with a decline in both players and fans over the years. Betts’ statement was based on the findings of a 2020 study that showed a drop from 18.7% black players in 1981 to just 7.7% in 2019.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The All-Star Game, which was held at Dodgers Stadium for the first time since 1980, witnessed Betts using his media attention to address the need for inclusivity in baseball. The powerful statement also resonated with the 75th-anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in baseball.

Mookie Betts has consistently voiced his activism stance at important events.

Mookie Betts has consistently used his voice for activism, such as serving food to the homeless during the 2018 World Series and taking a knee on Opening Day in 2020. In 2021, Betts and his teammates refused to play a scheduled game as a protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, showing his commitment to social issues beyond the ballpark.

The Bricks & Wood apparel company also emphasized their dedication to addressing the issue by making a statement during a press conference, stating:

"We need to figure out how to get more Black people in the stadium."

Mookie Betts’ decision to wear the t-shirt further sparked attention and conversations, sending a message that resonated with audiences, leading to a widespread support for the cause.

As teams gear up for the 2024 MLB season, Mookie Betts continues to be a vocal advocate for increased black participation in baseball, embracing the responsibility that comes with his star status and influence in sports. The legacy of his impactful statement at the 2022 All-Star Game lives on as a reminder of the ongoing need for diversity and inclusion in America’s pastime.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.