"We need to build a roof" - Mets pitcher reveals why he didn't encourage Roki Sasaki to join their team

The Mets were not lucky enough to sign Roki Sasaki this winter. While plenty of teams were after him, the Los Angeles Dodgers were the ones that came out on top.

Sasaki will be joining an All-Star caliber pitching rotation that includes Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Blake Snell. You can also not forget Shohei Ohtani's expected return to the mound.

New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga would have loved to pitch alongside Sasaki, but he did not help recruit him. Senga does not believe New York is the right climate to recite some Japanese players enough to sign there.

"Of course I would love to have some more [Japanese players] on the Mets, but the weather, the climate is nice [in Los Angeles] and I think that defnitely plays a part," said Senga.

Senga believes Los Angeles' warm climate plays a huge part in them signing the players that they do. However, Senga does have a plan to counter the cold climate that makes its way to New York.

"We need to build a roof" said Senga.

A roof would provide warmth and cover when the weather is at its most unpredictable. Not only would it help attract some players, but it would also prevent inclement weather from delaying or canceling games outright.

Mets' ace Kodai Senga looking to put injury woes behind him in 2025

New York Mets - Kodai Senga (Photo via IMAGN)

The 2024 season was not kind to Mets' ace Kodai Senga. He only started one game during the regular season while dealing with a shoulder capsule strain and a high-grade calf strain.

Senga could not carry the momentum he made for himself in 2023. However, he is not letting that stop him and he is coming into the season healthy and ready to go.

"I'm not worried at all. I just need to ramp up slowly and get through spring training healthy and get through the season healthy" said senga.

Senga plans to ramp up his work throughout spring training slowly. Then, all sights are set on staying healthy throughout the season.

The Amazins cannot afford to see him down for another season. They have an exciting group that is a contender to win the National League East this season with the arrival of Juan Soto.

Much is expected from this club and they must stay healthy if they want to be a true contender.

