"We need this guy to be a Yankee trade success story" "Makes me feel amazing" - New York Yankees fans anxiously anticipate debut of Harrison Bader, acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at trade deadline

The New York Yankees are hopeful that Harrison Bader can make his debut with the big league team soon, and they certainly need him now. Bader is a talented outfielder with a ton of upside, and has been on the injury list since the Yankees acquired him. He was sent to New York in a much maligned trade with the St. Louis Cardinals that sent Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals.

The trade has been under fire since it happened, and the pressure has intensified with Montgomery's dominant performances. However, Harrison Bader has not yet been given the opportunity to don the pinstripes and prove himself. He is a strong defensive outfielder who can get the job done at the plate.

News of his imminent promotion to the MLB roster was first reported by Julian Guilarte.

Julian Guilarte @JulianGuilarte1 Bader is expected to make his Yankees debut on Tuesday if all goes well. Bader is expected to make his Yankees debut on Tuesday if all goes well.

Given his success in the minor leagues while on a rehabilitation assignment, New York Yankees fans are pumped for his arrival.

If he can perform to the level he was at before his injury, he will be a quality addition to the Yankees' lineup. An addition that the team desperately needs as it gears up for a postseason push.

Randy Cadenhead @RandyinPO @JulianGuilarte1 We need this guy to be a Yankee trade success story. (Hick’s replacement) @JulianGuilarte1 We need this guy to be a Yankee trade success story. (Hick’s replacement)

Kevin Miller @klmgolfer @JulianGuilarte1 I’ve always thought this was a good trade. Hope I am right! @JulianGuilarte1 I’ve always thought this was a good trade. Hope I am right!

A recent monster home run in the minor leagues hyped up New York Yankees fans even more for the late-season addition Harrison Bader.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Harrison Bader just hit a TANK in his rehab game with Somerset! Harrison Bader just hit a TANK in his rehab game with Somerset! https://t.co/N20vQuQHol

A true test for Bader will come in the postseason, which he will hopefully be up to speed for. If he can contribute to a high-stakes playoff run, the trade will look even better in retrospect.

BingBongGuy @BingBongGuy @JulianGuilarte1 New York is in for a treat @JulianGuilarte1 New York is in for a treat

Recent frustrations with the struggling Aaron Hicks have fans all the more ready to welcome Bader into the lineup with open arms.

Lew✌🏼 @mcletta33 @TalkinYanks This guy can’t get here soon enough. Send Aaron Hicks to the MOON!! @TalkinYanks This guy can’t get here soon enough. Send Aaron Hicks to the MOON!!

Hopes and expectations for Bader are sky high in New York.

The biggest question left to be answered is whether or not he can live up to those lofty expectations. Many are confident that he can and will.

kenny.w. @49_kenny @TalkinYanks Love this. That guy right there is a winner. He’s just electric. @TalkinYanks Love this. That guy right there is a winner. He’s just electric.

The trade has hardly been a positive for the New York Yankees so far, but Harrison Bader has the opportunity to change the narrative.

Harrison Bader has a chance to help return the New York Yankees to their early season form

The Yankees' decline over the past two months has been dramatic and well documented. While they are still a good team, they are no longer viewed as one of the best in the MLB like the Los Angeles Dodgers or Houston Astros. Bader might be the key piece needed to change that.

If he is, the Yankees will once again find themselves World Series contenders.

