“We need to play better” - Clayton Kershaw voices frustration as Brewers sweep Dodgers in 3-game series

Clayton Kershaw wasn't happy after the LA Dodgers slumped to a 6-5 loss against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, suffering a series sweep. The Dodgers committed three errors in the dramatic loss, and two of them were pivotal during Milwaukee’s three-run rally in the top of the fourth inning.While Kershaw wasn't tagged with earned runs because of them, his frustration is understandable, as the Dodgers lost the game with him on the mound, not to mention, the extra pitches he had to throw to finish the innings (for one earned run).&quot;I don't make anything of it. They beat us. We need to play better tomorrow,&quot; Kershaw said post-game. &quot;I don't. I don't have much to say. I'm going to get myself in trouble. So let's just, let's just call it.&quot;Fielding mishaps and errors cost Clayton Kershaw and Dodgers against the BrewersIn the fourth inning, Tommy Edman made a strong diving stop on the infield, but his throw pulled up over Clayton Kershaw, allowing Andrew Vaughn to score and tie the game.Immediately after, Andy Pages couldn’t cleanly field a line drive, causing another run to be scored and putting the Brewers 3-2 up. The mishaps in the infield didn't stop there.In the bottom of the fifth inning, Esteury Ruiz booted a base hit. While his error didn’t result in a run (a free single and runner advanced to third), it extended the inning and forced Clayton Kershaw to throw 29 pitches, eventually disrupting his rhythm and contributing to his early exit in the fifth inning.Once Kershaw was out early with one out in the fifth inning, the Dodgers sent Alex Vesia to the mound, who retired the next two hitters and get out of the inning unscathed. However, the Brewers continued their onslaught, scoring three runs in the sixth inning, taking a 6-4 lead.The Dodgers reduced the deficit to 6-5 after Will Smith reached home plate on an error by the catcher in the ninth inning. Brewers reliever Abner Uribe, though, closed the game by retiring Mookie Betts on a flyout.