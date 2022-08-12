"We need to show the fire that we have - if we have any" - Chicago White Sox starter Johnny Cueto questions his team's fire and desire following disappointing 8-3 loss to Royals

The Chicago White Sox have been the epitome of inconsistency this season. They remain in contention for the American League Central pennant, but their “win one, lose one” narrative isn’t going to help their cause.

The White Sox lost 8-3 to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night. Right-hander Johnny Cueto allowed three runs in his latest start.

Going up against Royals leftie Kris Bubic, the White Sox had a favorable matchup. Cueto's clean performance ruled him out of any potential post-match scapegoating.

Speaking after the game, a visibly upset yet passionate Cueto expressed his opinion on the White Sox’s current state of affairs.

“I think we need to be more agrresive. We need to show more swagger. We can’t get comfortable. We need to go out there and play and play hard and show what we can do. We need to fight. We have to show the fire that we have - if we have any.” - Johnny Cueto

Things were looking good for Chicago when they grabbed a 3-1 lead in the sixth. It was short-lived though. Kansas City tied the score before the inning ended, and M.J. Melendez homered in the seventh to restore their lead.

The Royals simply blew it open thereafter. Kyle Isbel added two runs, while both Melendez and Salvador Perez singled to make it 8-3.

For the fourth time in a week, the Chicago White Sox squandered the chance to move three games above .500.

The 8-3 result dropped the Sox to 56-55. Their record is on the verge of being split evenly. At the time of writing, the Sox are losing to the Royals again, 5-2, after eight innings, this time in the final match of the four-game set.

Under-fire Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa takes the spotlight again

Out of all the fan bases in MLB yearning for a managerial change, the cries of Chicago White Sox fans have been by far the loudest.

Tony La Russa didn’t do himself a favor either after the game on Wednesday night. As expected, he was asked to share his opinion on Cueto’s remark.

"It's a curious statement. It's better to be discussed within the family." Tony La Russa responds to Johnny Cueto questioning the team's "fire""It's a curious statement. It's better to be discussed within the family." https://t.co/8PDhqthARC

"It's a curious statement. It's better to be discussed within the family." - Tony La Russa on Johnny Cueto's comments.

Instead of acknowledging what he said, the White Sox skipper maintained that Cueto should have made his statement in private.

Chicago White Sox fans want La Russa out, simple as that. The verdict remains unanimous and the clock is ticking.

