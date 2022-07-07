"We needed that" "You gotta love it" - Toronto Blue Jays fans thrilled as the team ends losing streak

The Toronto Blue Jays have finally snapped their five-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics. This comes at the perfect time for the fans who were beginning to lose hope amid the slump. This is especially important for the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East race. Every win matters if they hope to catch the New York Yankees.

Matt Chapman homered to put the Blue Jays on the board in the seventh inning, followed by a Bo Bichette dinger in the eighth. This home run from the shortstop would prove to be the game winner.

Fans hope this victory is a sign that things are improving.

If this losing streak had continued, the team would have found themselves dropping quickly in the standings. This clutch win keeps the playoff hopes alive.

Beating the Oakland Athletics is exactly what this fanbase needed after five straight losses: a reason to celebrate.

Toronto Blue Jays fans have renewed confidence after victory over Oakland Athletics

Bo Bichette hits the game-winning homer.

Like many teams in the AL East, the postseason is the expectation for this Toronto Blue Jays team, not the goal. The goal is to win it all, which they certainly have the talent to achieve. The Jays showed tremendous resilience today and reminded the fans what it feels like to win.

While the Oakland Athletics are not the best the MLB has to offer, this is still a victory worth savoring. Sometimes a losing streak just needs to end, regardless how it's accomplished or whom it is against.

While the Canadian team still lost the series, none of their fans care about that right now. Right now, they are just happy to finally have another win under their belt.

This win is a great relief to fans. They knew that the longer it continued the worse the playoff odds would get. Escaping the downward spiral is no easy task.

The Toronto Blue Jays pitchers shone in this game, especially Jordan Romano. Romano entered the game in the bottom of the ninth and quickly dispatched the first three batters he faced, ending the game.

Ryan @CallmeRyan18 @BlueJays Our bullpen is so good. No one ever doubted them @BlueJays Our bullpen is so good. No one ever doubted them 🔥🔥

The team will now head west to take on the Seattle Mariners. Fans hope the bounceback continues and this losing streak turns into a hot streak.

Vučko➐ @LordVucko @BlueJays Now do the hot streak thing @BlueJays Now do the hot streak thing

The Toronto Blue Jays finally ended their losing streak, and the fans are taking a well-deserved victory lap.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far