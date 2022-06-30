"We owned the AL East" "guys seriously enough the AL East has families" - Milwaukee Brewers fans react to series sweep over Tampa Bay Rays, team dominates AL East

The Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays faced off in the final game of a two-game series in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Brewers took their first game of the series last night with a score of 5-3. It was again a tight contest as the Brewers managed to win the second game in dramatic fashion, taking the lead late in the game.

"Stopped by St. Pete for a quick sweep" - Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are now 44-33 on the season and maintain their slim lead in the National League Central over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers have now gone 4-1 against American League East teams in their past five games.

The AL East is one of the best divisions in baseball and the Brewers made it look easy with their victories over the Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Rays are now 40-34 on the season, 14.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East. The two teams seem to be going in different directions.

The Brewers have won five out of their last six games. The Rays have now gone just 5-5 over their last 10.

Milwaukee Brewers sweep Tampa Bay Rays in two-game series

Luis Urias blasts a home run during today's Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays game.

The game between the Brewers and Rays was back and forth, filled with action on both sides. The Brewers got things going early with a solo home run by first baseman Rowdy Tellez. This was Tellez's 14th home run of the season.

"Rowdy Tellez - Milwaukee Brewers (14)" - MLB HR Videos

The Brewers held on to a 1-0 advantage until the fourth when Taylor Walls plated two runs with a bloop double into shallow right field.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball Just gonna drop this in real quick Just gonna drop this in real quick https://t.co/P9sGbIY6J4

The lead for the Rays was brief, as in, it ended in the next half inning. The Brewers struck back with two runs of their own, this time from the bat of Luis Urias. This was his eighth home run of the season as the Brewers regained the lead 3-2.

"A catwalk blast" - Brewers

In the bottom of the fifth inning, young superstar Wander Franco delivered in the clutch with an RBI double to score Vidal Brujan. That tied game 3-3.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball Oh what a Wanderful sight this is Oh what a Wanderful sight this is https://t.co/I6YXbLKi9n

The game was tied going into the eighth inning. Then, Rowdy Tellez gave the Brewers the lead once again with his second homer of the game.

"Rowdy Tellez - Milwaukee Brewers (15)" - MLB HR Videos

Trace Peterson added an insurance run with a solo homer to extend the lead to 5-3 in the ninth inning.

The Brewers bullpen was able to hold down the door as Devin Williams and Josh Hader shut out the Rays in the final two innings. The Brewers are now 44-33 and sit atop the NL Central standings.

