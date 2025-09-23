"We’re clinching today" - Adrian Morejon's wife Melany goes sleepless to cheer Padres ace at Petco Park for postseason glory

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon headed into Monday's series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers with hopes of clinching a postseason berth for the NL West team.
While the Padres All-Star was preparing for the series opener at Petco Park, his wife, Melany, showed her support for the team in her Instagram story. Melany captured her excitement for the showdown, captioning her story:
"Sleep who? SD I'm coming. We are clinching today fr!!"
Melany traveled from Arizona to the ballpark and was in the stands to cheer the Padres.
"Let's go boys!! I made it lol."
The Padres needed a win to punch their ticket to the playoffs and they did it in dramatic fashion. With the scores tied 3-3 after nine innings, the game headed into extra innings.
The Brewers took the lead after Sal Frelick's go-ahead hit on a fielder's choice with Morejon on the mound in the top of the tenth. The Padres tied the game again with Gavin Sheets' groundout in the bottom of the frame.
In a thrilling 11th inning, the Padres clinched the win and the postseason berth after Freddy Fermin's go-ahead single.
Melany celebrated the thrilling win in her Instagram story, sharing a picture of her husband lighting a cigar after the win.
Adrian Morejon makes history en route to the Padres' strong finish to the regular season
The Padres reliever has enjoyed a breakthrough season with the NL West team this year, earning his maiden All-Star selection in July. Adrian Morejon etched his name in the history books after the win against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
Morejon went scoreless over 1.1 innings, allowing a hit to help the Padres to a 7-3 win. It was the 13th win of the season for the All-Star pitcher, the most by any closer since 1986.
With five games remaining in the season, Morejon will have the opportunity to tie Roger McDowell and Mark Eichorn's record of 14 wins in a season.