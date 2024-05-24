“We’re not closing any doors” – Yankees superstar Juan Soto says he will listen to each bidding team during his upcoming free agency

Juan Soto has been a difference-maker for the New York Yankees this season. He has been vital to the team's early-season success, but he is only working on a one-year deal.

Soto is expected to be a free agent following the 2024 season. While there have been rumors that the Yanks' front office would like to try and get a deal done before he reaches free agency, that looks grim.

Per The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, Soto will look to talk to all the teams that are interested in him. He seems set to reach free agency and secure the big-tie contract he has been looking for.

"We're going to be open to listening to anybody and everybody. We're not closing any doors. Whoever wants to talk about deal, I'm open" - said Soto.

However, this does not mean the Yanks are out. They are one of the select teams that can afford to pay Soto the contract he is looking for, and the two sides will certainly be talking this season.

Juan Soto feels comfortable with the Yankees

New York Yankees - Juan Soto (Image via USA Today)

It did not take long for Juan Soto to stick with the Yankees. He has been tearing the cover off the ball and currently leads the team in hits, runs, RBIs, and batting average.

You cannot perform like that unless you feel comfortable in your new surroundings. It is safe to say that the Bronx has become a new home to the three-time All-Star.

"There's so many people that make it feel like home... that's how I get so comfortable so quick" - said Soto.

Soto also went on to mention the superstars around him like Aaron Judge make the game easier. He is not expected to be the sole provider of the offense, and that allows him to rise above expectations.

The game is also more fun when you are on the winning end like the Yanks have been this season. They hold a three-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles for control of the American League East.

With Soto, the club has been given new life. They look like a completely different team than a year ago when they missed the postseason.

For those wondering what Soto's next deal could look like, it will be a huge contract. Many insiders around the league have estimated that Soto's new contract could top the $500 million mark.

