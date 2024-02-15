"We’re in the entertainment business" - Angels' owner Arte Moreno discloses why he chose to keep Shohei Ohtani despite trade possibilities 

Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Los Angeles Angels had shocked many fans. The Angels got the best of their star for six years but could not retain him on the team. The franchise knew that they wouldn't be able to match his price in free agency.

While the Dodgers made the best of the opportunity, the Angels refrained from trading the two-time AL MVP when they had the chance. According to the Angels owner, Arte Moreno, they had their reasons to hold on to Ohtani.

The franchise wanted him to be on the team as long as possible to maximize their benefits. Trading their star player did not make sense back then since he played a crucial part on the team.

The Angels knew that it might be hard to acquire him again. Furthermore, their fans were keen on watching Ohtani smash those home runs for his team.

In a recent interview with Jeff Fletcher, Moreno said he liked to see him play, and keeping him on the team was the best decision.

“I’d like to see him play. We’re in the entertainment business. We made a decision, a group decision, that the best thing was to keep him and make a run,” Moreno said.

Ohtani's impact on the Los Angeles Angels

The Angels have benefitted from Ohtani in several ways. His plate performance and pitching ability have carried them a long way. From the pitching end, he finished his regular season with a 10-5 record and a 3.14 ERA. He held a solid WHIP of 1.06.

From the plate, he smashed 44 home runs and drove in 102 runs with 95 RBIs. He slashed .304/.412/.654 with a 1.066 OPS. His contribution as a two-way player has helped the Angels in crucial situations.

Apart from his performance, the talented player brought more fans to the stadium. Trading him could have given the Angels money, but they held out for better performances for the team instead.

The Angels have not been successful for a long time, especially when it comes to making it past the playoffs. Moreno has also stated his interest in selling the team if he gets the right offer. The owner reportedly received up to $3 billion.

