"We're going to have to check the dictionary on that"- Manny Machado hits back at Will Smith for 'irrelevant' jibe about Jurickson Profar

The San Diego Padres got one over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the rubber game to clinch the three-game series on Sunday night with Jurickson Profar being the center of attraction for a second successive game.

Jurickson Profar was one of the protagonists behind the bench-clearing incident in the second game of the series when the Padres outfielder felt that Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone tried to hit him intentionally in the fourth inning.

Profar's reaction and verbal altercation with Will Smith instigated a fiery response from the Dodgers catcher after his team's victory, labeling the Padres slugger an 'irrelevant' entity.

"I don't know why we would have thrown at him...he's kind of irrelevant" - Will Smith.

However, Smith's words came back to bite his team in the final game of the series on Sunday when Profar struck a three-run double in the seventh inning to give the Padres a 6-3 lead in the rubber game. All-Star third baseman Manny Machado had a few words for the 'irrelevant' remark by the Dodgers catcher after his teammate's crucial hit.

“We're going to have to check the dictionary on that because he's been leading this team big time,” Machado said. “The numbers speak for themselves. Every time he comes out here and he steps on that field, he makes a big impact on the game.”

Jurickson Profar refuses to comment on Will Smith's remark

Although Jurickson Profar played a pivotal role in yet another come-from-behind victory for the San Deigo Padres, the former Texas Rangers outfielder refused to engage in a war of words with Will Smith after his volatile remark.

“I'm not going to comment on that,” Profar said after the series win. “I'm just going to play like I did. Yes, I heard about it. But I'm not a media guy. I show up out there.”

While Jurickson Profar remained humble in his team's victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Padres manager Mike Shildt shared his thoughts on how he views the remarks made about his player.

“[Smith] has got his own opinions about relevancy. He can judge that all he wants,” Mike Shildt said. “But I can tell you this: Profar is very relevant to us. He's a glue guy for us. I believe completely he's very relevant to his teammates. We respect and appreciate him highly.”

