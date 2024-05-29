“We're going to keep fighting whether we feel good or not” – Dodgers star Mookie Betts praises team’s resiliency during extra-inning victory over Mets

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers have been in a bit of a rough patch lately. Entering the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the New York Mets, the Dodgers were riding a five-game losing streak. That losing streak ended when the team came together to pull off a huge comeback victory over the Mets.

"Freddie Freeman goes 3-for-5 with a HR as the @Dodgers take Game 1 of the doubleheader." - @MLB

Entering the eighth inning, the Los Angeles Dodgers were down 2-0. However, the club managed to score a run in both the eighth and ninth innings, tying the game. That's when Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman showed up for the club, as Betts scored Andy Pages on a single, and Freeman hit a two-run home run.

This comeback victory was something that the Los Angeles Dodgers needed in a major way and is also the type of win that can turn things around for a slumping team. The way that the team did not give up as the game looked out of reach is something that Betts praised after the victory.

"Mookie Betts on today's Game 1 win: "We are resilient. We're going to keep fighting whether we feel good or not, and we showed up today." - @SportsNetLA

"We are resilient," Mookie Betts said following the team's extra-inning victory over the New York Mets. "We're going to keep fighting whether we feel good or not, and we showed up today."

As someone who has accomplished nearly everything in the MLB, Mookie is well aware of the importance that comes with a victory like the Dodgers enjoyed on Tuesday afternoon.

Mookie Betts has continued to perform at an MVP level despite Dodgers cold streak

The seven-time All-Star has remained one of the top players in the MLB during the Los Angeles Dodgers losing streak. In the 10 games prior to Tuesday's doubleheader, Mookie had posted a .289 batting average with 11 hits, a home run, two RBIs, and four runs scored.

The numbers in Betts' stat line that best reveals the Los Angeles Dodgers' struggles of late are the low RBI and run totals. After performing as one of the best offenses in the MLB to start the season, the team has been in a funk. Tuesday's comeback victory could spark something in the offense.

