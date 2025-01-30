"We're going to learn a lot about Alex Bregman's priorities" - MLB insider offers perspective on 2 options available to ex-Astros free agent

Infielder Alex Bregman is one of the big names in the free agent despite having an offer on the table, leading insider Jeff Passan to suggest that his future depends on his priorities.

The 30-year-old has reportedly received a long-term offer from the Toronto Blue Jays but is seemingly looking for more options before making his decision. Discussing the situation on the Talkin' Baseball podcast, Passan offered his perspective ([26:24 - 28:04):

"Six (years) for $156 million is still in play. Theoretically, would it take more for him to sign somewhere else, one would think. Is a three- or four-year contract with a higher AAV and an opt-out after years one and two more valuable than the long-term deal? I think we're going to learn a lot about Alex Bregman's priorities here and what's important to him.

"The belief is that he wants a long-term deal now, might not need any opt-outs. He wants to be locked in, he's just not getting those years elsewhere at this point. But the closer we get to Spring Training, I think the more teams start to recognize, hey maybe we have this weakness here and we need to take advantage of this opportunity. Which is why I think at the end of the day Bregman's still going to do just fine. ... I don't know that he's going to end up in Boston."

Alex Bregman is an established MLB star with two World Series titles. Exploring free agency for the first time since his major league debut with the Houston Astros in 2016, he's expected to attract plenty of interest from teams.

According to latest reports, Bregman is sitting on a six-year, $156 million, offer from the Toronto Blue Jays but is yet to make a decision. As long as he remains a free agent, the Astros remain a strong possibility, while there's also an opportunity for other teams to swoop in.

MLB insider surprised that the Yankees haven't made a move for free agent Alex Bregman

It's clear that Alex Bregman is considering his options as a free agent before committing to any team. Nevertheless, MLB insider Jeff Passan is surprised that the New York Yankees haven't joined in the pursuit for Bregman:

"It's wild to me that the Yankees aren't in on him. ... It's one thing to say no to him in November and December. It's a completely different thing when we're a few weeks away from Spring Training and the guy is looking for a job and the oppotunity to sign him for a lower price is available."

The Toronto Blue Jays are the only team who have reportedly made Bregman a long-term offer, that too in December. As we get closer to the upcoming MLB season, it's only a matter of time until Bregman makes his decision.

