“We're going to try to build off that” - Jeremy Pena remains optimistic as the Astros build momentum from triumph in Mexico City

The Houston Astros had a successful stint in Mexico City, winning a two-game series against the Colorado Rockies. On Sunday, the franchise secured an 8-2 win over the Blake Street Bombers at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú stadium.

Among the top performers was Jeremy Pena whose 416-foot homer in the fourth inning gave the Astros a 4-2 lead. Pena went 1 for 3 scoring 2 runs with 1 RBI and 1 walk.

The series win was a positive turn for the team after they lost five games before arriving in Mexico. In a post-game interview, Pena said:

“We came here and we were received with love from the fans, the city, the people, everything was great. Then we came out, played good baseball and we're going to try to build off that.

“I mean we have always believed in each other and now we know we have a great team, it’s all a matter of just putting it together. Now, in these two games, we did that and it’s a matter of keeping it going.”

The Houston Astros performed much better against the Rockies compared to their last five outings during which they were only able to score a total of 10 runs.

Talking about his time in Mexico City, Pena said:

“It was a great time, first time I come here, I loved it. You know, I’ll be back. I’ll be back but as a tourist.”

Astros manager Joe Espada sees the series as an opportunity to start fresh

The Houston Astros manager Joe Espada sees the series win as a chance for the team to reset and begin anew by overcoming the previous challenges.

“The plan was to use the series as a springboard looking forward,” Joe Espada said (via AP News). “We want this series to be like a new beginning for us. We need to have more urgency."

The franchise, now at 9-19, saw both the lineup and pitching staff come through with a solid performance. Kyle Tucker and José Altuve recorded homers in the first and third innings.

Framber Valdez pitched five innings, allowed two runs, gave up five hits, struck out six batters and walked none.

