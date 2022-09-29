"We’re going all the way" - St. Louis Cardinals fans pumped up by speech from legendary slugger Albert Pujols after team clinched the National League Central

The St. Louis Cardinals clinched the division crown with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers, but Albert Pujols reminded them that the job isn't over. Winning the National League Central is a great accomplishment for the Cardinals, but it is not the ultimate goal of the season. Winning a World Series is still a top priority for Pujols, and he made sure his teammates did not forget that.

Pujols has announced that this will be the final season of his legendary MLB career. As if hitting career home run number 700 this season was not impressive enough, he now hopes for playoff success. Winning the division is the perfect first step to sending the legendary slugger out with one more championship ring.

The inspirational speech given by Albert Pujols to kick off the celebration was posted to Twitter by MLB.

St. Louis Cardinals fans were riding high after their big win over the Brewers, but hearing their leader speak like this gave them even more hope. Seeing how important a championship is to this team makes them tough to bet against.

In addition to Albert Pujols, the Cardinals have more legendary veterans hoping for another ring in Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright. The three of them going out on top with a championship is music to Cardinals fans' ears.

Team VertiMax @TeamVertimax . Lock in guys @MLB If it's the last ride they have to go out with a BANG. Lock in guys @MLB If it's the last ride they have to go out with a BANG🔥 . Lock in guys💪 💪 ⚾

Fans from around the MLB are adopting the Cardinals as their team for these playoffs. It is easy to recognize how special the Cardinals are.

Albert Pujols is exactly the kind of leader that a championship team needs. He commands respect in the locker room based on his experience and is still able to get it done on the field. It is a winning combination that could end in a World Series championship.

Yamda Kai @YamDakai Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Albert Pujols tells his teammates the job isn’t done yet



Pujols’s last dance with the Cardinals is a “honor” Albert Pujols tells his teammates the job isn’t done yetPujols’s last dance with the Cardinals is a “honor” https://t.co/ahbRAihBDq This is what a leader sounds like twitter.com/talkinbaseball… This is what a leader sounds like twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

The St. Louis Cardinals have won the NL Central, but the real test will begin in October.

Albert Pujols will need to be great on and off the field during the St. Louis Cardinals playoff run

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers

Pujols has become a source of clutch offense for the Cardinals, especially in recent weeks. That trend will need to continue in the playoffs, since runs will be at a premium. He will also have to be a motivational leader for his team when the inevitable challenges arise.

There aren't many players in baseball who can handle that level of pressure. Thankfully for the Cardinals, Pujols is one of those players. The pursuit of one last ring for the legendary slugger will be one of the must-watch stories of the postseason.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far