"We're gonna hold off on the throwing" - Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts shares update on Clayton Kershaw's latest setback 

LA Dodgers southpaw Clayton Kershaw has hit a wall in his progression to a major league return. He will be shut down from throwing this week to address his "lingering soreness" on his surgically repaired left shoulder, the team said on Monday.

Kershaw was on schedule to make his second minor league start on Tuesday, but with the latest update rolling in, it seems the three-time Cy Young winner will be resting before continuing his rehab assignments (via MLB.com):

“This is part of the process, as far as anyone that goes through rehab, that goes through surgery, on their way back,” Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts said. “This is what he's going through right now, the soreness."

According to Roberts, a week-long rest shouldn't hamper the buildup the pitcher has had so far in his recovery:

“So at this moment in time, we're gonna hold off on the throwing and give it some time. … A week is not long enough to worry about cutting into the buildup that he's already had. But I think it's a way to kind of get us back to get the soreness out,” Roberts added.

Dave Roberts confident Clayton Kershaw's 'soreness' update is just a 'blip'

To be watchful regarding his "soreness," the Dodgers had Clayton Kershaw undergo an MRI, which showed “no new incidents” in the shoulder. This was positive news for the Dodgers, and as per Dave Roberts, it is normal for a pitcher to suffer soreness following the surgery:

“You go through surgery, you go through rehab, you start throwing, you ramp up velocity, workload, and there is bound to be some soreness,” Roberts said.

The Dodgers manager was also sure that the soreness was "just a blip" and that it wouldn't hinder Kershaw's throwing:

“And that's where we're at. So then you do the scan to see if there's a new incident, which there wasn't. That's why we feel very comfortable and confident that this is just a blip,” he added.

On Nov. 3, last year, Kershaw underwent surgery to repair his glenohumeral ligaments and capsule.

In his first minor league rehab assignment, Kershaw threw three innings for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. He is slated to throw four innings on Tuesday.

But now, with the latest update, Roberts added that the pitcher will have to throw two bullpen sessions as he continues with his rehab assignments.