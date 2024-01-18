"We're gonna see a further schism" - MLB analyst believes there could be a disconnect between Red Sox owner John W. Henry and Tom Werner 

The Boston Red Sox have had a hugely underwhelming offseason in the MLB market so far and one MLB insider believes that it represents a rift between John W. Henry and Tom Werner. Henry has been the principal owner of the franchise since 2001, with Werner taking the role of chairman of the organization. They are the two biggest executives in the Boston franchise and have appeared to have opposite takes on the team's future.

They formed the Fenway Sports Group together and have since expanded into European sports as well, most notably purchasing Liverpool Football Club in 2010.

The Boston Red Sox have historically been one of the biggest teams in the MLB in all areas of the league. Most notably, they have been big spenders and have established themselves as one of the top destinations for the most talented players in the league. However, they have changed their approach over the last few years, limiting their spending and losing the best players in the process.

However, Werner promised at the beginning of the offseason that their front office would go all out and not shy away from making big-money signings. On the other hand, Henry has been opting to go the opposite way with his unwillingness to make big investments in superstar players.

MLB Insider Sean McAdam hence believes that there is a rift in philosophies between the two executives in the club, and that it will continue into the future:

"I'm wondering if we're gonna see a further schism between the desires and philosophies of John Henry and those of Tom Werner," said McAdam.

Red Sox reportedly still looking for pitching and power

The Boston Red Sox have had a disappointing offseason in the MLB market, despite promises from chairman Tom Werner to go all-in this year. So far, their front office has added two pitchers in veteran starter Lucas Giolito and reliever Justin Slaten, while acquiring Vaughn Grissom through trade. The latest reports suggest that they are not done making moves, and are on to lookout for more pitching while adding some power to their lineup as well.

