"We're just going to have to beat him into shape" - Ron Washington jokes about Miguel Sano's physique despite 58-pound weight drop

Miguel Sano signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels earlier in January.

After the Minnesota Twins declined Sano's contract for the 2023 season, Sano has been eyeing a return to the MLB team. As he could not find a contract in the MLB, he went to the Dominican Republic to play winter ball.

Sano arrived in the Angels Spring Training camp on Sunday, albeit late due to visa issues. However, what caught everyone's attention was his fitness, leaving his teammates and the Angels coaching staff impressed. According to the infielder, he lost 58 pounds last year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He looks real good, and he’s in a great frame of mind,” manager Ron Washington said. “But he’s no different than anybody else. He's gonna have to come up here and play.”

Washington also added that Sano was not up to the mark in fielding drills and joked that “we’re just going to have to beat him into shape.” Miguel Sano was confident about his fitness and said that it would help him elevate his performance.

“It was very important to me,” Sano said through an interpreter. “I feel better and lighter, and that will help me have better performance on the field.”

“I’m just excited to be here and for another open door,” Sano said. “I’m very thankful to God to give me another opportunity in my career. I took these last two years to rehab and work hard and lose weight. I feel great.”

Angels GM on why they brought in Miguel Sano

The Angels monitored Miguel Sano throughout the offseason before bringing him in. Sano, 30, participated in the Dominican Winter League with the Estrellas, hitting .225/.346/.405 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 27 games.

“He looks good,” general manager Perry Minasian said. “I understand wanting the shiny toys and fancy signings, but to be a good team you need stories, right? You need some guys that kind of emerge that maybe aren't talked about or younger guys developing.

"He’s somebody that we really liked going into the offseason. He proved that he was healthy, played in winter ball, played well and so we thought we should take a shot.”

Sano will have to work his way up to make room on the big league roster. He has experience playing in first and third and, at times, can slot in the DH role. If an injury takes place in the Angels infield, Sano's chances to returning in majors will be up.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.