"I'm sure this will make Angels fans forget all about Ohtani" - Angels' Miguel Sano signing draws mockery from MLB fans

Miguel Sano has found a new home with the Los Angeles Angels . The two sides agreed on a minor league deal and an invite to major league camp with a chance to make the big league club.

Sano did not play during the 2023 season after the Minnesota Twins declined his option. His last full season came during 2021, when he hit .223/.312/.466 with 30 home runs and 75 RBIs.

This is a perfect low-risk move for the club. If Sano can produce at the plate and stay healthy, this will be a steal for the organization, which could use all the help it can get this season.

Sano has stayed active by playing in the Dominican Winter League, hitting .225 over 107 plate appearances. He has also stayed healthy, something he failed to do in Minnesota.

"I'm sure this will make Angels fans forget all about Ohtani," one fan posted.

"Man did his career go down the tubes in a hurry," another fan posted.

This is not a signing that baseball fans are moved by. For a team that has lost its franchise player, Shohei Ohtani, this offseason, bringing in somebody like Miguel Sano will not move the needle.

While the signing does not make a big splash, fans are expecting Sano to play more games for the Angels than Anthony Rendon. Rendon has played in just 200 games in four seasons with the club.

Signing Miguel Sano makes perfect sense for the Angels

While Miguel Sano is not the player fans were hoping the organization would sign, acquiring him makes a ton of sense. One of the biggest reasons is the team has an open spot at DH.

With Ohtani going to the Dodgers, the Angels need to find a new designated hitter. Sano could be the perfect candidate for that spot if he can come into big league camp with a hot bat.

Another reason this signing makes sense is the team's injury history and question marks at the corner infield positions. Rendon is the team's third baseman but has trouble staying on the field. Nolan Schanuel looks set to take the majority of reps at first base but has minimal professional experience.

Sano could see himself playing a handful of positions if he can break camp. Watch for the veteran slugger to leave it all on the field during spring training.

