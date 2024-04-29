"We're lucky to have him" - Aaron Judge heaps huge praise on Alex Verdugo amid excellent run of form

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has lavished praise on Alex Verdugo. When the Yankees traded for Verdugo in the offseason, there were a lot of question marks. With a little over a month into the new season, that decision seems to be paying off.

Verdugo homered on Friday during the 6-5 Game 1 loss in Milwaukee. On Saturday, he was named in the cleanup spot. He blasted a three-run homer to set the tone for what was to come. The Yankees offense finally erupted, routing the Brewers 15-3 - the most runs the Bronx Bombers have scored in a game since July 6, 2022.

The Yankees’ offense continued their domination on Sunday as well, driving in 15 runs en route a 15-5 blowout win. It was the first time since 2007 that the Yankees have scored at least 15 runs in back-to-back games. When the game was tied at 4-4, Verdugo scored the go-ahead run on Gleyber Torres’ single.

In left field, Verdugo has been doing an excellent job. That drew some huge praise from Yankees captain Aaron Judge, who said that Verdugo is one of the best left fielders he has ever played with.

This season, Alex Verdugo has slashed .267 with a .358 OBP and .804 OPS. Entering Saturday, he had a .327 average over a 17-game stretch.

Alex Verdugo thinks hitting cleanup is a ‘great spot’ for him

Saturday marked the first time that the Yankees named Alex Verdugo in the cleanup spot. That turned out to be an excellent move, as Verdugo fit like a glove in the No. 4 spot. After the game, Verdugo said (via MLB.com):

“That four spot is a great spot in the lineup to come up with guys on the bases.”

Following Sunday’s win, the Yankees have a one-game lead in the AL East, snatching top place from the Baltimore Orioles who lost 7-6 to the Oakland Athletics.

The Yankees face the Orioles next in a four-game series starting Monday in Baltimore.

