"We're a part of something special” - Aaron Judge heaps huge praise on Yankees squad after shutout victory against Padres

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge have continued to dominate the AL East with a stellar 36-17 record. The Yanks have the second-best record in the MLB and are riding a three-game winning streak after a shutout victory against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

The Yankees' offense opened up as they poured eight runs. During the top of the third inning, Yankees fans were on their feet as they witnessed back-to-back home runs from Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton.

Veteran pitcher Yu Darvish was rocked on the mound as the Yankees trio homered in the same inning for the first time this season. It was also just the second time all three sluggers homered in the same game.

In a post-game interview on Yes Network, Judge opened up on the Yankees lineup and their strong potential.

"We're a big nine, we're a big 26, we got everybody in this clubhouse man is a big part," Judge said. "I'll never narrow it down to just three guys because every single guy in here is starting their own ride. We're a part of something special four sure, Aaron Judge said.

The Yankees captain praised Carlos Rodon for pitching six scoreless innings to help the team win. Judge stated that Rodon has the potential to put hitters on their heels.

"All his pitches were working. When he gets ahead he puts hitters on their heels. I saw him mix in a couple of change-ups in there which is great. He was impressive from the jump," Judge added.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees in home runs

Aaron Judge had a slow start to the season, but his consistency has brought him back on track. Judge is now leading the Yankee squad with 16 home runs, surpassing Juan Soto.

The Yankees star has a batting clip of .275 with a .411 OBP and a 1.030 OPS. Judge recorded 37 RBIs and drove in 35 runs in 189 appearances at the plate. The slugger also leads his team with 43 walks.

In his last 15 games, Judge has smashed eight home runs for his team. The 32-year-old has continued his hot-hitting streak and his red-hot form is an ominous sign for opposition hurlers as the Yankees eye an elusive World Series run.

