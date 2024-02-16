"We're not pencils down by any means" - Yankees GM Brian Cashman says team remains open to adding pitching this offseason

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has been plenty busy this offseason. The club has signed multiple players to help fill holes heading into the 2024 season.

Two of the biggest acquisitions the team brought in for the new season are Marcus Stroman and Juan Soto. Pitching and the outfield were two key areas the Bronx Bombers had struggled with, and these two could solve many problems.

While the team added a high-quality starter to their rotation, they could still sign another arm ahead of Opening Day. Cashman threw out the idea via Yes Network.

"We're not pencils down by any means," Cashman said.

There is no telling who the team could target, especially with Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery still on the open market. Signing either pitcher would instantly boost the team's rotation.

Snell and Montgomery could make a decision relatively soon. Pitchers and catchers have already reported to camps. The season will start before we know it.

Are the Yankees and Brian Cashman still interested in two big-time free agents?

Brian Cashman could have his eyes set on Jordan Montgomery. Montgomery was fantastic for the Texas Rangers in the postseason last year, helping them win their first World Series title. He started five games in the playoffs, posting a 3-1 record with a 2.90 ERA in 31 innings.

If the Yankees were to sign Montgomery, it would make for a reunion. They selected him with the 122nd pick in the 2014 MLB draft. He broke into the league during the 2017 season and stayed with the Yanks until being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022.

The front office had already checked in with the hard-throwing lefty earlier in the offseason before signing Marcus Stroman. However, they could check with Montgomery to see if the two sides can get closer to a deal.

Blake Snell is another name on the open market that the Bronx Bombers could sign. Snell is coming off his second Cy Young Award season and is looking for a big payday.

Adding Snell to their rotation would instantly give the Yanks a star-studded stable of arms. Especially if Carlos Rodon can bounce back from his disastrous 2023 season.

With spring training quickly approaching, it could be a bidding war for the remaining top arms left in free agency. Will one of them sign to play in the Bronx this year?

