"We’re here to play baseball" - Dave Roberts refuses to comment on offield controversies ahead of Shohei Ohtani's second Dodgers game

Dave Roberts, Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers squad have been dominating the MLB headlines after various issues came to light over the last few days. From bomb threats in Seoul to Ohtani's interpreter being fired, the Dodgers have a lot on their plate.

Just as when the bomb threat was proven false and the Dodgers defeated the Padres, Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was fired due to accusations of theft. Mizuhara is said to have wired $4.5 million from Ohtani's bank account for illegal gambling, per The Athletic.

There have been several off-field controversies ahead of the Dodgers' second game with the Padres, following recent issues. However, manager Dave Roberts refused to comment on such debates and was focused on baseball.

“We’re here to play baseball,” Dave Roberts said.

Despite several controversies, Roberts confirmed that Ohtani will be playing Game 2 of the Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres.

Dave Roberts comments on Tyler Glasnow's pitching after Padres win

The Dodgers dominated the Padres with a 5-2 victory, and Tyler Glasnow's performance helped the team win. Roberts commented on Glasnow's performance, saying he started well but experienced some stress during the third and fourth innings.

"It seemed like he lost some command, but made pitches when he needed to," Roberts said via MLB.com

The Dodgers manager also stated that it was wise not to send him to the mound for the sixth inning. However, he praised the pitcher's performance. Glasnow had three strikeouts in his Dodgers debut and allowed two runs on two hits and four walks.

Roberts is confident about the starting rotation and Glasnow is a huge part of their rotation. The Dodgers will have Yoshinobu Yamamoto at the mound to start Game 2 on Thursday.

Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman will lead the batting lineup, followed by Will Smith, Max Muncy and Teoscar Hernandez. The club will return to the United States following their game to face the Angels in their last spring training series before their home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

