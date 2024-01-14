"We have to re-sign Belli" - Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson urges team to get Cody Bellinger deal over the line

The Chicago Cubs were an exciting team to watch during the 2023 season, with players like Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger . They had a shot at making the postseason before fizzling out at the end of the season.

Heading into the offseason, fans expected the club to make strong moves to push them over the edge. However, the only big moves they have made so far are bringing in Craig Counsell as the new manager and signing Shota Imanaga.

Swanson is ready for the team to heat things up and wants to see the front office re-sign Bellinger. He made the statement at the team's annual winter fan festival, which excited the crowd.

"Before we get to next year, we have to re-sign Belli" stated Swanson.

Bellinger is coming off a prove-it year where he did just that. After a couple of miserable seasons with the Dodgers, he finished the 2023 season with a .307 average with 26 home runs.

With the fantastic season, Cody Bellinger is looking to get paid. He is also a Scott Boras client, and Boras is known for waiting out the open market and getting the best deal for his players.

It will not be cheap if Dansby Swanson and the Cubs want to re-sign Bellinger. MLB Trade Rumors projects Bellinger to secure a contract in the 12-year, $264 million range.

Outside of Dansby Swanson and the Cubs, who else is interested in Cody Bellinger?

To Dansby Swanson's dismay, plenty of teams have shown interest in Cody Bellinger this offseason. He would be a great addition to any team looking for a power-hitting outfielder.

One team linked to the former National League MVP is the Toronto Blue Jays. After missing out on signing Shohei Ohtani, their offseason has been filled with disappointment, but signing Bellinger could help.

They are a great team, but they need one more player to make them a legitimate contender. Their championship window is open with guys like Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in their primes.

Another team tied to Bellinger is the San Francisco Giants. They recently signed Jung Hoo Lee earlier in the offseason but are still in the running for Bellinger. The team wants to acquire a big-name free agent, and Bellinger is just that.

Expect Bellinger to decide relatively soon as we quickly approach Spring Training.

