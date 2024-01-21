“We’re still in the market to get better" - Astros GM Dana Brown hopes to make more moves after landing star pitcher Josh Hader

The Houston Astros made a big splash in free agency after reportedly signing All-Star closer Josh Hader. The two sides have reportedly agreed to a five-year, $95 million contract with a full no-trade clause.

The bullpen was an area of need for the team coming into the 2024 season. It got worse with the news that Kendall Graveman will likely miss the 2024 season after undergoing a shoulder operation.

Now, according to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, Houston is not done making moves this offseason. Astros general manager Dana Brown wants to add more pieces before the season gets underway.

"We're still in the market to get better" stated Brown.

Houston could look at adding more depth to their bullpen alongside Josh Hader. Hector Neris, Phil Maton, and Ryne Stanek are all free agents and have been used in high-leverage situations in the past.

The Astros could also use some extra depth in the bullpen with the rumors that the team wants to move to a six-man rotation this season. With many pitchers on the roster throwing max innings in 2023, they want to give their starters a break this upcoming season.

Houston could also look at adding another starter for the same reason above. They will likely be without Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia to start the season. Garcia underwent Tommy John surgery in May, and McCullers had surgery to correct a flexor tendon issue the following month.

Both pitchers have started playing catch to prepare for their returns. Chandler Rome from The Athletic speculates McCullers could return by late summer, while nothing new has come from Garcia's camp.

Astros GM Dana Brown wanted Ryan Pressly's input before signing Josh Hader

Ryan Pressly has been a rock for the team, closing out tight ballgames. Ahead of the Josh Hader signing, Dana Brown called Pressly to ask him for his take.

"He's just been a pillar, but I wanted to talk to him because that's the right thing to do. He was a true professional. I hung up the phone and I was excited. This guy will do whatever it takes to win" said Brown.

Pressly had no problems with the team looking to bring in Hader. The two will likely share a role as closer, with each taking turns as the Chicago White Sox did with Craig Kimbrel and Liam Hendriks.

The Astros have a scary backend of the bullpen that many teams will not look forward to facing.

