"We’re still talking to clubs about trades" - Yankees' Brian Cashman exploring more roster moves as team is 'hungry' to be better in 2024

The New York Yankees came off a disappointing 2023 season, failing to make the playoffs. General manager Brian Cashman and his squad hope to improve things for the upcoming season by upgrading their roster and keeping their options open.

The Yankees made one of the biggest trades by signing Juan Soto. The Brox Bombers seem to have enough power at the plate with their current lineup. From the pitching end, they improved their roster by signing Marcus Stroman.

In a recent interview with Manny Randhawa from MLB.com, Cashman said that the team is hungry to be better in 2024.

"We’re still talking to clubs about trades, and we’re still talking to agents about players. We’re going to be open-minded to ways to improve the team,” Cashman said.

The Yankees are still looking for opportunities before opening day and hope to put behind one of their worst seasons. Signing a few more players will undoubtedly help, but it has to be within the structure.

Yankees to see more offseason activities

Based on Cashman's statement, the Yankees will see more offseason activities. The franchise experienced one of the worst MLB seasons in more than 30 years. With an 82-80 record, they were far behind the top teams in the AL East.

Cashman continues to seek redemption for the Yanks. The only way to make things better will be to change things around.

“We lived through a tough experience last year. We’re having a lot of conversations on the trade front as well as the free agent market,” he said.

One of the primary reasons for the disastrous last season was injuries. Aaron Judge being on the injured list affected the team. Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes being sidelined made things worse from the pitching end. The only consistent pitcher for the Bronx Bombers was Gerrit Cole.

The Yanks also witnessed underperformance, especially at crucial games. Aaron Boone hopes to change that on the field. Staying healthy will be the key to success for New York in the upcoming season.

Their offense looks pretty intense, with top players added to the batting lineup. A few more additions will make things even better. According to Cashman, they are on the right track as they look forward to putting a better performance with an upgraded team in 2024.

