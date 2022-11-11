New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner finds himself under heavy pressure entering the 2023 offseason. The Yankees had a great year in 2022 but anything short of a championship is deemed a disappointment in the Big Apple.

The Yankees have not reached the World Series since 2009. After finishing the regular season with a 99-63 record, the team was defeated by the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series. Steinbrenner has now come out to assure fans that the organization's goals are in line with the fans' expectations.

"We're trying to win a Championship. Period, " said Steinbrenner

The quote comes from an exclusive sit-down interview with the Yankees owner on the Yes Network. The show, The Yankees Hot Stove, will premiere on the Yes Network on Monday at 7 pm EST.

YES Network @YESNetwork The season premiere of Yankees Hot Stove airs Monday and features an exclusive one-on-one interview with Hal Steinbrenner. Watch it at 7p on YES and the YES App: onelink.to/yesapp The season premiere of Yankees Hot Stove airs Monday and features an exclusive one-on-one interview with Hal Steinbrenner. Watch it at 7p on YES and the YES App: onelink.to/yesapp https://t.co/une8h2X1JK

"The season premiere of Yankees Hot Stove airs Monday and features an exclusive one-on-one interview with Hal Steinbrenner. Watch it at 7p on YES and the YES App: http://onelink.to/yesapp" - YES Network

The organization has invested heavily in the roster but has come up short year after year. According to Spotrac, the Yankees had the third-highest payroll in MLB to finish out 2022 with a total payroll of just over $260 million.

The Yankees fanbase was frustrated after a series of poor trades and an underwhelming trade deadline saw their hopes of a championship disappear. They are calling for action during a critical offseason.

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner assures fans the goal in 2023 is to win the WS

Matt Carpenter, Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees react to a home run against the Cleveland Guardians

Aaron Judge's contract will be the main focus for Steinbrenner and Cashman. The two executives may regret not closing the deal with Judge earlier in the season. The Yankees' star player is a free agent in the offseason and the club is at risk of losing their greatest asset.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Brian Cashman discusses the budget he may get from Hal Steinbrenner for the 2023 season: Brian Cashman discusses the budget he may get from Hal Steinbrenner for the 2023 season: https://t.co/mLHnHd2uyE

"Brian Cashman discusses the budget he may get from Hal Steinbrenner for the 2023 season:" - Yankees Videos

Judge led the MLB in home runs, runs, RBIs, OBP, slugging, and OPS. Signing Aaron Judge promptly on a long-term deal will go a long way to appease the fans. This should be a top priority in the coming months.

Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman (General Manager) have been at the helm during this championship drought. They will hope to find a winning formula in 2023. For now, Steinbrenner has assured fans that the goal of the organization is to win the World Series, and nothing less will suffice.

Poll : 0 votes