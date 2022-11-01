Houston Astros shortstop Alex Bregman has made peace with the boos and jeers from the Philadelphia Phillies fans. The Astros, who have endured ferocious jeers wherever they travel, especially at Yankee Stadium and Dodger Stadium, are prepared for what is to come.

“We’re used to it. We’re all good. We’re going to focus on playing baseball. We're in the World Series," said Alex Bregman, reports USA Today. "This is what it’s all about. “I don’t worry about any of the other stuff, I worry about playing baseball."

When asked if the Houston Astros should be viewed in the same light, pitcher Justin Verlander said:

“I mean, how could you not. I sure would like to cement another championship to really drive that point home, and here we are with a chance to do that. But, we’ve obviously been one of the best franchises in the history of the game since this run we’ve been on.”

Bregman was chosen by the Astros as the second choice in the first round of the 2015 MLB draft during the close of his junior year of college.

Star Houston Astros player Alex Bregman

Bregman debuted in the MLB in 2016. He began the year as the youngest player on Team USA, which took home the gold in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. He finished the year by helping the Astros win the 2017 World Series.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros - Game 2.

He led the American League in doubles in 2018 and was awarded MVP of the MLB All-Star Game. He was an All-Star once more in 2019 and took home the American League Silver Slugger Award at third base while also leading the AL in walks and WAR.

Former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez criticized the Astros for allegedly showing no remorse when their cheating in 2017 was exposed.

A-Rod criticized the Astros players' lack of discipline in 2020 while commentating on a Boston Red Sox vs. Yankees spring training game after it was discovered that the Astros had been using a camera to record throwing signs during their season, which ended in a World Series victory. He said:

“I think the one thing that has really upset the fans is you cheat, you win a championship, there is no suspension. And then there’s no remorse.”

Watch:

ESPN @espn



says the Astros deserve whatever comes their way after the lack of remorse they've shown. "I served the longest suspension in MLB history. It cost me well over $35M. And you know what? I deserved that." @AROD says the Astros deserve whatever comes their way after the lack of remorse they've shown.

"I served the longest suspension in MLB history. It cost me well over $35M. And you know what? I deserved that." @AROD says the Astros deserve whatever comes their way after the lack of remorse they've shown."– ESPN

A-Rod was suspended for 162 games in 2014 after he admitted to using PEDs.

According to reports, the Houston Astros cheating scandal started in 2017, but the MLB didn't launch an inquiry until 2019. This happened after two Houston players allegedly admitted to swiping signs.

Twitter Moments @TwitterMoments

The Astros cheating scandal now includes allegations that players were wearing electronic buzzers to tip them to pitches. The MLB says they did not find evidence of the devices in their investigation, but internet detectives aren't entirely convinced.

"The Astros cheating scandal now includes allegations that players were wearing electronic buzzers to tip them to pitches. The MLB says they did not find evidence of the devices in their investigation, but internet detectives aren't entirely convinced." – Twitter Moments

