"We’re working pretty furiously" - Orioles' Mike Elias determined to bring another pitcher to help team's rotation

The Baltimore Orioles had an incredible 2023 season, with the club winning the AL East division. As per Orioles general manager, Mike Elias, the organisation is committed to continuing the momentum and remaining competitive in a stacked division.

"This is a team that is in really good shape,” Mike Elias said. “We won 101 games last year, won the division and 90-95 percent of the team is back. So, this is a team that we’re looking to upgrade and supplement and not reimagine. But the offseason is still going, there’s a lot left on the board and a lot of discussions still happening."

Elias spoke out on the need to uplift the starting rotation but also acknowledged that the right opportunities haven't exactly lined up. However, according to him, there is still time and they are working in that direction.

“It’s been kind of a later, slower offseason than normal and we’re working pretty furiously, but since we spoke at the Winter Meetings, just haven’t lined up on particular opportunities, but there’s still time for that,” Elias added. [via MASN Sports].

The Orioles are reportedly interested in the services of starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen since last year's trade deadline. Elias and the Orioles have also reportedly initiated discussions with the Chicago White Sox for Dylan Cease but the asking price of prospects was too high.

Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez and Dean Kremer will return to the starting lineup in 2024. Other bullpen options include John Means. Cole Irvin, Tyler Wells, DL Hall and Bruce Zimmerman.

Elias also mentioned that the pitching market has been slow and that all 30 teams are at it, making it all the more difficult. He is also content with what they have but they will still engage in potential opportunities.

"I think the whole league, all 30 teams, have publicly stated that they’re looking for starting pitching,” Elias said, “It just speaks to the state of the sport and pitching and the nature of it, where a pitcher fits on every team. But we’ve got a rotation right now with five, six, even more really accomplished guys. They had good seasons last year, but there’s room for more if we can find it."

Mike Elias opens up about the operating model of the Orioles

Elias also shed some light on how the Orioles go about identifying their targets for the offseason.

"We’ve got to find the right deal, the right fit, the right trade, the right signing, the right investment," Elias said. "It isn’t something that we want to address in a vacuum, and that’s an operating model that has gotten us to this point, and we’ll continue to apply it and look for moves that we like.”

