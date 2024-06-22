"We are really back" - Astros fans gaining hope following strong performance from Chas McCormick in victory over Orioles

The Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles met on Saturday for Game 2 of their three-game series. Baltimore was looking to avenge their 14-11 loss on Friday, but ran into some trouble.

Houston slugger Chas McCormick outscored Baltimore himself, hitting two home runs on the evening. He was vital in the team's 5-1 win, securing the series victory ahead of Sunday.

McCormick hit his first one off Corbin Burnes in the fifth inning then the second off Bryan Baker in the eighth inning. He finsihed the day going 3-for-3 with twon runs batted in.

With the two victories over a top team, Housotn fans are starting to gain hope. This is exactly what they needed after starting the season off on the wrong foot.

"We are really back" - one fan posted.

"WE GETTING THERE!!!" - posted another.

"Keep it up" - posted another.

A lot of fans did not have much hope when they saw the series with the Orioles. However, the team has been a thorn in their side during these first two games.

"Wasn’t sure we could win this series, consider me pleased" - said another fan.

"Good win boys!" - said another.

"Break out the brooms for tomorrow" - said another.

Fans wantt to see the team keep this up tomorrow. A win on Sunday would complete the sweep and could be a turning point in the season.

Ronel Blanco pitched a gem for the Astros on Saturday

Houston Astros - Ronel Blanco (Image via USA Today)

The Orioles are not an easy team to pitch against. They have tons of sluggers like Gunnar Henderson, Anthony Santander, and Adley Rutschman with immense power to all sides of the field.

Ronel Blanco was able to keep the team at bay with his great command and a great defense behind him. He went seven strong innings, giving up just one run on four hits while striking out four batters.

After Blanco, Ryan Pressly and Josh Hader were able to keep the score where it was. They finshed out the last two innings, securing the victory.

The win on Saturday iomproves the Astros' record to 37-40. They are currently seven games behind the Seattle Mariners who lead the AL West. While they still have a ton of ground to make up, taking a series from a team like Baltimore could be the push they have been looking for.