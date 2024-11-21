"We saw the potential in him” - Shohei Ohtani's former manager Mike Scioscia on Dodgers star's first MLB season

In 2018, Shohei Ohtani landed an opportunity with the Los Angeles Angels, and it was no secret that he was an extraordinary athlete at the time. A guy who could hit bombs and pitch like a pro is what left many people stunned at that time. Even Mike Scioscia, then the Angels manager, could tell right away that Ohtani had something special, just by watching him in his first season.

Before joining the Angels, Ohtani was already a famous figure in Japan. Some people likened his dual skills in pitching and hitting to those of legendary figures such as Babe Ruth. Scioscia recalled the strict restrictions placed on Ohtani to assist in his transition to MLB. He shared his thoughts on the two-way icon in Tokyo, during a media availability session just ahead of the Japan-USA matchup at the WBSC Premier12 on Thursday.

Trending

"We had restrictions on Shohei the first year (regarding) when he could hit, when he could pitch, just to get him acclimated and playing a season in the United States and I think you can see as he got acclimated, he's doing what he has potential to do," Scioscia said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Japanese superstar faced challenges in his debut season due to various limiting factors, with injuries being the primary reason for his pitching difficulties. Still, he hit 22 home runs and achieved a .390 weighted on-base average, along with a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts.

Ohtani's debut year as a pitcher not only led to individual successes but also changed the norms for MLB athletes. Only a few expected his two-way talents to transition from Japan to MLB, but the 30-year-old has dominated and could open the door for more two-way stars.

In 2024, Shohei Ohtani made history by being the first MLB player to achieve 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season. Scioscia reassured that Ohtani's success was not by chance, praising his effort and commitment. From the very beginning, they understood that Ohtani could become phenomenal.

"This is not a fluke. This guy is incredible, incredibly talented and he works hard at it and so, if you would say, did we forsee him doing this? Absolutely. When was it going to happen? We weren't sure because we were limited and beginning to make that sure that he was pitchin, getting his rest and then hitting," Scioscia continued.

"So, yes we saw the potential in him and what he is doing is incredible," he concluded.

Shohei Ohtani has set new challenges in baseball proving that nothing is impossible

Shohei Ohtani - Image Credit: Instagram/@dodgers

Shohei Ohtani laid the foundation for what would become one of the best careers in baseball history during that all-important debut season under Scioscia. By the end of 2024, Ohtani has played 860 games, with a .282 average, 878 hits, 225 home runs and 567 RBIs. In 2024, he hit .310 with 197 hits, 54 homers and 130 RBIs, leading the Dodgers to a World Series title.

Ohtani continues to improve, setting new standards for what’s possible to achieve in baseball. He’s got 562 runs scored and a .945 OPS for his career. In 2024, his 1.036 OPS led the National League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback