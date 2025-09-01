“We were all shook” - Angels’ Jo Adell calls out MLB after Taylor Ward’s wild collision into left field leaves outfielder bloodied

The Los Angeles Angels' game against the Houston Astros turned grim after outfielder Taylor Ward got carted off the field following a scary collision with the metal scoreboard on the left-field wall. The incident took place in the 8th inning as Ward tried to catch a fly ball from Ramon Urias.Ward was placed into an ambulance as he and his teammates tried to soak up the bleeding cut above his right eye. Angels manager Ray Montgomery said he’s getting re-evaluated and might need some stitches.Angels teammate Jo Adell was vocal about the incident, questioning what Ward was supposed to do in that situation. He called out MLB, asking why a player should even have to be worried about a metal board during an intense game.“He's doing what he's supposed to do. He's being aggressive on a play. At the bottom line, and I've talked about this before, but there should be no out of town metal scoreboard anywhere on the baseball field. It's the big leagues. This sh** is ridiculous.“A guy goes back to make a play, and he's got to worry about a metal fence. That's crazy. So that's my honest opinion about it. He did everything he could to make a play, and he gets beat up by something that's beyond controllable.”After the collision, Ward was seen grabbing his head and signaling to the dugout for help. He put a cotton towel on his head to stop the bleeding.Adell noted that the crash was so loud that anyone could hear it if they were “even remotely close.” “He’s supposed to go out there and do what he can to make a play. We were all shook up about it. I mean you could hear his head hit from everywhere in the stadium if you were even remotely close. It was unfortunate. He’ll be all right though.”Angels’ Jo Adell details what went down following Taylor Ward’s crashJo Adell and Taylor Ward [Source: Imagn]Not only the LA Angels staff and coaches, but even members from the opposite field ran to check Taylor Ward’s condition as he got carried off the field. Jo Adell noted that the outfielder was quiet when he was put in the ambulance.“...We’re running over to see if he’s OK, and it’s like ‘What is he supposed to do? Not be aggressive on the play?’Ray Montgomery said that it was good that Ward didn’t get tense and let it happen the way it unfolded. Something from the board “clipped his eye or cut his eye,&quot; but for now, he appears to be okay.