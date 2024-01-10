"We did something" "Now we need to sign Belli" - Cubs fans ecstatic with team's reported coup of coveted Japanese ace Shota Imanaga

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly reached a tentative agreement with Japanese free-agent pitcher Shota Imanaga, as per MLB insider Bob Nightengale. It marks the first offseason move for Chicago outside of making Craig Counsell the new manager heading into the 2024 season.

Terms of the deal have not yet been revealed, but the agreement is reportedly pending a physical. Imanaga will undergo said physical on Thursday in Chicago.

Imanaga has spent his last eight seasons in the NPB pitching for the Yokohama BayStars. During that time, he has put together a 74-55 record with a 2.96 ERA on 1129.2 innings of work.

This is an excellent addition for a team likely to lose one of its aces this offseason. Marcus Stroman is on the open market and has generated interest from multiple teams across the league.

"We did something!" one fan posted.

"Now we need to sign Belli! And then Hoskins - Cubs didn't sign Counsell as the new manager to sit and do nothing in the off season" another fan posted.

Cubs fans could not be happier to learn their team is reportedly signing Shota Imanaga, pending a physical. Now, they are ready to see the front office go after Cody Bellinger.

Imanaga should slot in nicely alongside Justin Steele at the top of the rotation. Steele is coming off a magnificent season where he compiled a 16-5 record with a 3.06 ERA across 173.1 innings pitched.

Where do the Cubs go after reportedly signing Shota Imanaga?

World Baseball Classic Championship: United States v Japan

Coming into the offseason, the Cubs required a starting pitcher and some offense. Now after reports of coming to terms with Shota Imanaga, they can turn their attention elsewhere.

The fanbase wants the front office to aggressively pursue Cody Bellinger, who is coming off an impressive 2023 season. During a contract year, he hit .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs.

Bellinger finally looked back on track after a few lackluster seasons. Multiple teams are reportedly interested in his services, so the Cubs must dish out the big bucks to secure him. MLB Trade Rumors has projected his next contract to be something along the lines of 12 years, $264 million.

That is an appropriate contract, given that Bellinger has found himself again at the plate. However, if he regresses to the player he was at times with the Dodgers, this contract will be a pain.

It will be interesting to see where Bellinger lands and how he looks this upcoming season.

