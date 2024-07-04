  • home icon
“We stink”; “This roster is a joke!” - Yankees fans frustrated as team’s downfall continues with sixth consecutive series loss

By Cresswell McCoy
Modified Jul 04, 2024 05:28 GMT
Fans reacted as the New York Yankees' freefall continued, losing their sixth consecutive series against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. It's been a torrid run for the Yankees and a rough patch for fans to see the Yanks drop from the best team in the MLB to third.

Aaron Boone and his squad have experienced struggles with both pitching and hitting. The last time the Yanks won a series was on June 12 against the Kansas City Royals. Top pitchers like Luis Gil and Carlos Rodon have had a drastic drop in their performance.

The Yankees surrendered three runs to the Reds and scored two in return. Yankees fans took to social media as they condemned their defeat to a team below the .500 mark.

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions on X.

"We stink," wrote one.
"How in the world does Brian Cashman have a job?!?! This roster is a joke!!!!!! Trent Grisham?!?! JAmahi Jones?!?! These are minor league players! Fire Cashman Now!!!!" wrote one frustrated fan.
"Time to fire Cashman. Time to fire Boone. Insanity is doing the same thing & expecting different results. This team is broken & it starts at the top," another fan added.

Comments continued to pour in, as fans were upset with the team's offensive struggles.

"Hard to win games when everyone forgot how to hit the ball out of the infield," another fan chimed in.
"Yeah Boone doesn’t know how to construct a lineup," another fan wrote.
"This team is winning absolutely nothing this year. Poor Judge," one fan responded.

Yankees Juan Soto and Aaron Judge to play 2024 MLB All-Star game

Juan Soto and Aaron Judge were voted to play the American League squad for the 2024 MLB All-Star game. Judge's impressive performances this season punched him an easy ticket to the event.

Soto has been the crowd-favorite, and Yankees fans are excited to watch their star players take the field. The Bronx Bombers must reflect soon to make up for their loss.

Marcus Stroman will go up against the Reds as they hope to avoid a sweep at home. The Yankees are 54-34 on the season.

Edited by Bhargav
