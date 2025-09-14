"We should stop talking October" - Alex Cora sends blunt reality check to media on Red Sox's playoffs hopes

The Boston Red Sox have been unable to find consistency for over a month. Since August 6, they have a 17-17 record, putting them 0.5 games ahead of the American League Wild Card cutoff.Ahead of the second game of the series against the New York Yankees, manager Alex Cora made it clear that the team isn't thinking of the postseason. With the Texas Rangers just 2.0 games behind, just outside the Wild Card spots, the Red Sox have to ensure they can reach the playoffs before making postseason plans.“I think we should stop talking October, to be honest with you,&quot; Cora said. &quot;There's a lot of stuff going on, and we have to play better. I'm not saying we're in a bad spot, but I think we have to wait, you know, to see if October is part of this.”After the series against the Yankees, they face the Athletics and the Tampa Bay Rays who are looking to end their season on a high, before a massive six-game stretch against the American League's top two contenders, the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays.Alex Cora opens up on offensive challenges due to Red Sox's injuriesWilyer Abreu and Roman Anthony's injury stints have derailed a strong Red Sox offense. Since Anthony's injury, the Red Sox have hit .226 with a .639 OPS in eight games. They were reduced to just two hits in their loss against the Yankees on Friday.“We have to be better offensively,” Cora said. “Obviously no Willy, no Roman, it’s a different group, it’s a different lineup. But guys that are able to execute. They’ve been here the whole season, they’ve been part of it, so I think they’re capable of putting together better at-bats and getting the line moving.”Abreu is still to achieve the needed 90 percent fitness to get back to the Red Sox lineup, while Anthony is yet to resume baseball activities, having started walking on the treadmills.