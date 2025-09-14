  • home icon
  "We should stop talking October" - Alex Cora sends blunt reality check to media on Red Sox's playoffs hopes

"We should stop talking October" - Alex Cora sends blunt reality check to media on Red Sox's playoffs hopes

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Sep 14, 2025 03:29 GMT
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Imagn
The Red Sox are struggling with three straight losses (Source: Imagn)

The Boston Red Sox have been unable to find consistency for over a month. Since August 6, they have a 17-17 record, putting them 0.5 games ahead of the American League Wild Card cutoff.

Ahead of the second game of the series against the New York Yankees, manager Alex Cora made it clear that the team isn't thinking of the postseason. With the Texas Rangers just 2.0 games behind, just outside the Wild Card spots, the Red Sox have to ensure they can reach the playoffs before making postseason plans.

“I think we should stop talking October, to be honest with you," Cora said. "There's a lot of stuff going on, and we have to play better. I'm not saying we're in a bad spot, but I think we have to wait, you know, to see if October is part of this.”
After the series against the Yankees, they face the Athletics and the Tampa Bay Rays who are looking to end their season on a high, before a massive six-game stretch against the American League's top two contenders, the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Alex Cora opens up on offensive challenges due to Red Sox's injuries

Wilyer Abreu and Roman Anthony's injury stints have derailed a strong Red Sox offense. Since Anthony's injury, the Red Sox have hit .226 with a .639 OPS in eight games. They were reduced to just two hits in their loss against the Yankees on Friday.

“We have to be better offensively,” Cora said. “Obviously no Willy, no Roman, it’s a different group, it’s a different lineup. But guys that are able to execute. They’ve been here the whole season, they’ve been part of it, so I think they’re capable of putting together better at-bats and getting the line moving.”

Abreu is still to achieve the needed 90 percent fitness to get back to the Red Sox lineup, while Anthony is yet to resume baseball activities, having started walking on the treadmills.

R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
