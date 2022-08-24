"We traded a quality starter and homegrown player in Jordan Montgomery that was obviously doing well for us" - New york Yankees GM Brian Cashman has no regrets after trading Jordan Montgomery 

Jordan Montgomery has been on fire since he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals from the New York Yankees. Since this year's trade deadline, Montgomery has gone 4-0 on the mound. Some around the MLB are calling the Cardinals' trade for Montgomery the 'best acquisition this year'.

While Montgomery has been hot, newly acquired Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas has not been. Montas has given up 14 runs in 14 innings pitched since coming over to New York. New York fans feel that their rotation has gotten worse since the deadline.

Cashman went on "The Show" podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman to share how he felt about trading a good pitcher in Montgomery.

"We traded a quality starter and homegrown player in Jordan Montgomery that was obviously doing well for us." - Brian Cashman

The Yankees traded Montgomery for outfielder Harrison Bader, who is yet to play a game in the pinstripes. Bader is rehabbing from a foot injury and is expected to be healthy in September.

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman believes the acquisition of Bader puts the Yankees on track for a deep playoff run

Brian Cashman went on "The Show" podcast to further discuss how he felt about the moves New York made during the trade deadline. The Yankees GM revealed that he had no regrets over the moves they made.

Cashman went on to explain that the organization understood that it would be without Bader for a while and Montgomery would be ready immediately. He went on to explain that New York was good defensively everywhere except for centerfield. Cashman believes that the Yankees have resolved their centerfield issue when Bader returns.

New York has been rolling out Aaron Judge for the majority of the year in centerfield, followed by Aaron Hicks. While he has held his ground out there, Judge is primarily a corner outfielder.

As Bader gets ready to be with the club, Giancarlo Stanton is also getting ready to come off the injury list. Stanton is gearing up to return to the club this week. When the New York Yankees get everyone healthy, their outfield will consist of Judge, Bader, and Stanton. This will be one of the best outfields in the MLB.

Brian Cashman feels the pressure of his team's losing streak, but remains confident that they made the right moves. In time, the New York Yankees will have addressed their centerfield problem, allowing Judge to return to his natural position. If Frankie Montas can find his groove again, the team can compete in October. Cashman believes this was the right move to make to endure a long postseason run.

