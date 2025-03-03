Sean Murphy will miss at least four weeks with a cracked left rib suffered during Spring Training. He could be out six weeks, putting him on IL through the first several games of the regular season. MLB fans shared their thoughts on the recent development.

The Atlanta Braves will likely have Drake Baldwin, someone with zero MLB experience yet, as their starting catcher if Murphy isn't ready by March 27's opening day.

Previously, Milwaukee Brewers star William Contreras would've been an alternative that could start for the injured Murphy. Travis d'Arnaud has in the past, too, but he's now with the LA Angels.

MLB fans complained about the lack of depth in Atlanta and that a talented catcher can't seem to stay on the field for any length of time.

"We traded William Contreras for this. Let that sink in for a while...," a fan wrote.

"Dude just can't stay healthy," another fan posted.

"Worst trade in Braves history," one fan commented.

Here is how other fans reacted:

"Here we go again. Sean’s offense will be atrocious, and the excuse will be, 'Oh, it’s because he had a broken rib!,'" a fan said.

"At this point Braves fans basically expect this type of news," another fan wrote.

"Good thing it’s right now and not opening day. Could see him back in April," one fan tweeted.

Baldwin is the Braves' top prospect, and he's set to make his MLB debut on opening day unless he surprisingly doesn't make the roster out of Spring Training.

Who is Drake Baldwin, the catcher set to replace Sean Murphy amid injury?

Sean Murphy will miss the rest of Spring Training, which will feature Drake Baldwin taking a lot of the catching reps. Baldwin is now in line to start on opening day, and the Braves will want him to see as much MLB-level pitching as possible.

Drake Baldwin is set to be the Opening Day catcher (Imagn)

Baldwin has been in the system for two full years now. He first appeared in the minor leagues in 2022, and he's progressed through and is poised to break out into the big leagues now.

He has been performing well during spring. He has a 149 wRC+ in 15 plate appearances. The top prospect, baseball's 62nd-ranked minor leaguer now, also has a sterling 20% walk rate during limited spring action.

