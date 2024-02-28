"We are trending in the right direction" - Shohei Ohtani addresses elbow concerns after launching home run in Dodgers debut

The talk of the MLB today was the Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training debut of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. The high-priced free agent signing made his long-awaited debut for his new club, and while it was a tad rough to start, the two-time MVP launched an opposite-field home run to send social media into a frenzy.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Shohei Ohtani showcased why he was arguably the most coveted unrestricted free agent in MLB history. The Japanese superstar launched a two-run home run off Chicago White Sox reliever Dominic Leone over the left field wall.

It was a massive moment for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Ohtani himself, who was not only making his debut with his new club but is currently recovering from offseason elbow surgery.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The offseason elbow surgery will keep Shohei Ohtani from pitching at all this season. However, Tuesday's home run proves that he is locked in and ready to hit for the Dodgers.

Expand Tweet

"Shohei Ohtani speaks on his #DodgersST debut, hitting second in the batting order and his homer" - @SportsNetLA

"We are trending in the right direction," Ohtani told reporters through his translator Ippei Mizuhara, when asked about how his elbow fared, as well as his approach at the plate. "It felt good at the plate. It felt better each time I got up."

It remains to be seen how much Ohtani will play with the Dodgers throughout Spring Training, but judging by the dozens of reporters and photographers present for his debut, it will be must-see television.

Shohei Ohtani could find himself batting second in the Dodgers batting order this season

At the end of his post-game interview, Ohtani was asked about batting second in the order and how it affected his approach. Although the two-way superstar did not mention if that would continue to be his position in the lineup throughout the season, he did say that it would not affect his approach at the plate.

Expand Tweet

"Shohei Ohtani's home in the Dodgers batting order will be the No. 2 spot — at least for now. “Just seeing Shohei in the lineup makes us a lot better,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said." - @SpecNews1SoCal

If Ohtani does indeed bat second for the Los Angeles Dodgers this upcoming campaign, he will likely find himself sandwiched between Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. The trio, who have all won MVP Awards throughout their MLB careers, might be the most imposing in recent years.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.