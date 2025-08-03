"We've missed you" - Blake Snell’s wife Haeley gets fired up over 2x Cy Young winner's long-awaited Dodgers comeback

Blake Snell returned to the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time since April on Saturday. The two-time Cy Young winner was sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

Ad

The All-Star ace had made just two starts for the team after signing a five-year, $182 million deal in the offseason. His wife Haeley was fired up as the Dodgers ace made his much-awaited return against his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Dodgers posted an Instagram video to welcome Snell back to the rotation, and it was reshared by Haeley in her story. She commented on her story:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Bump day, We've missed you."

Ad

Trending

(Image source - Instagram)

Snell made four rehab starts before returning to the Dodgers roster on Saturday. While the two-time Cy Young winner looked solid, his outing was spoiled by a 4-0 loss.

Ad

Blake Snell conceded two home runs against his former teammate Yandy Díaz. Apart from the two home runs to Diaz, Snell looked solid, throwing 57 strikes on 86 pitches with eight strikeouts.

Blake Snell disappointed with loss on his return

Blake Snell conceded three earned runs, but manager Dave Roberts felt the Dodgers ace was a victim of the dimensions at the George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Ad

"I thought, to be quite frank, he was a victim of this ballpark," Roberts said. "There were a couple fly balls to right field that just went out. It’s the same field for both teams. But I still felt he made pitches that he needed to make, but unfortunately got a little bit of bad luck."

Ad

Snell was a bit surprised by how he adjusted to being in the lineup after three months on the sidelines.

"I liked that I was in the zone more than I thought I would’ve been," Snell said. "You’re just trying to feel it out again, so I like that. … It was a good start. The worst part was that we lost. I go out there to win. So gotta get better and find a way to win."

With Blake Snell back in the mix, the Dodgers rotation is nearing full strength as rookie Roki Sasaki is also expected to return later this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More