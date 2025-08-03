"We've missed you" - Blake Snell’s wife Haeley gets fired up over 2x Cy Young winner's long-awaited Dodgers comeback

Blake Snell returned to the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time since April on Saturday. The two-time Cy Young winner was sidelined due to a shoulder injury.
The All-Star ace had made just two starts for the team after signing a five-year, $182 million deal in the offseason. His wife Haeley was fired up as the Dodgers ace made his much-awaited return against his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Dodgers posted an Instagram video to welcome Snell back to the rotation, and it was reshared by Haeley in her story. She commented on her story:
"Bump day, We've missed you."
Snell made four rehab starts before returning to the Dodgers roster on Saturday. While the two-time Cy Young winner looked solid, his outing was spoiled by a 4-0 loss.
Blake Snell conceded two home runs against his former teammate Yandy Díaz. Apart from the two home runs to Diaz, Snell looked solid, throwing 57 strikes on 86 pitches with eight strikeouts.
Blake Snell disappointed with loss on his return
Blake Snell conceded three earned runs, but manager Dave Roberts felt the Dodgers ace was a victim of the dimensions at the George M. Steinbrenner Field.
"I thought, to be quite frank, he was a victim of this ballpark," Roberts said. "There were a couple fly balls to right field that just went out. It’s the same field for both teams. But I still felt he made pitches that he needed to make, but unfortunately got a little bit of bad luck."
Snell was a bit surprised by how he adjusted to being in the lineup after three months on the sidelines.
"I liked that I was in the zone more than I thought I would’ve been," Snell said. "You’re just trying to feel it out again, so I like that. … It was a good start. The worst part was that we lost. I go out there to win. So gotta get better and find a way to win."
With Blake Snell back in the mix, the Dodgers rotation is nearing full strength as rookie Roki Sasaki is also expected to return later this month.