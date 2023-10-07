"We've never been a group that says no to anything" - Padres' GM A.J. Preller weighs in on possible trade around $23,000,000 star Juan Soto

San Diego Padres resolved one important decision with manager Bob Melvin getting an extension. Now the focus shifts to Juan Soto's time with the franchise as the star outfielder is heading into his last year of contract in 2024.

Soto moved to the Padres in the middle of last season after a successful spell with the Washington Nationals. He will be heading into free agency at the end of 2024. Soto is currently expected to receive a salary worth $33 million in his final year of arbitration.

The Padres have suggested trading the 24-year-old as they have already dished out hefty long-term commitments to others in the lineup like Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts. Moreover, after a disappointing season with a big payroll, the Padres are looking to make some cuts looking to save money.

This has meant that Soto might not get to play in San Diego again. The club may look to put him on the shelf and trade him this very offseason. With the talent Soto has, he is expected to lure lucrative deals.

Padres General Manager A.J. Prellier mentioned that the original plan remains to extend Soto. But going as per the franchise's principles, San Diego isn't letting go of the option of trading Juan Soto:

"We've never been a group that says no to anything. I wouldn't read into that. That's just kind of the way we operate."

Juan Soto looking at a move to the Bronx

As per Bleacher Report, the Padres might be tempted to make a trade move for Soto to the Bronx where he joins the New York Yankees. Soto joining Aaron Judge together in New York will give a lot of impetus to the faltering lineup that desperately needs new faces.

The San Diego Padres might not be getting the same returns from their current trade but they will be happy to receive two top 100 prospects in the form of OF Spencer Jones and RHP Chase Hampton.