"We've seen offers come and go, a lot of things can happen" - MLB podcaster believes Juan Soto could sign Yankees extension before season ends

The New York Yankees and Juan Soto seem to be a partnership working out very well. Soto has been in excellent form this season and has fit the Yankees batting order like a glove.

Soto joined the Yankees in December as part of a blockbuster trade that saw Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vazquez, and Kyle Higashioka join the San Diego Padres. Besides Soto, the Yankees also received Trent Grisham as part of the haul.

The Yankees traded for Soto knowing that he is due to enter free agency after the 2024 season - quite the gamble, but one that may pay off big dividends.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There's been plenty of speculation already regarding Soto’s future. Some believe he will explore his options in free agency, while others think he will extend with the Yankees. One of them is former MLB star-turned-podcaster Trevor Plouffe.

Expand Tweet

In a recent appearance on the Chris Rose Rotation podcast, Plouffe said he believes that not only do the Yankees have a decent chance of extending Soto's contract, but that an agreement could be reached before the season ends.

“I actually do think there is a chance he signs during the season. If he likes it there and if the Yankees meet his demands they’re going to try to talk to him.”

He added:

“We’ve seen offers come and go, a lot of things can happen. Injury towards the end of the season - so many things can happen. If you like it in New York, which it seems like he does, you don’t have to test free agency if you’re getting what you want.”

Juan Soto’s journey with the Yankees so far

Juan Soto made his MLB debut for the Yankees a little over three weeks back, and fans love him already.

Within a span of 22 games, Soto has managed to hit .322, logging an on-base percentage of .439. He has registered five home runs and 20 RBIs.

It will be an absolute dream come true for Yankees fans should Soto decide to extend his Bronx tenure. But there’s plenty of factors at play, and it seems unlikely at this stage that any decision on Soto’s future will be reached while the season is ongoing.

One of baseball's biggest stars, Juan Soto has a chance of eclipsing Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million deal next offseason, should he decide to test the free agency waters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback