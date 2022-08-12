"We want Mariners vs Orioles ALCS" "Yankees gonna be in these standings in a month" - MLB fans share their hot takes as the AL Wild Card race heats up

MLB's American League Wild Card race is poised to go down to the wire this year. As we approach the third week of August, the books are well-balanced, and there is no runaway leader yet.
For viewing neutrals, that spells unadulterated entertainment. For supporters with a vested interest, it’s going to be an anxious couple of months until October.
The Toronto Blue Jays currently hold the top spot by a slender margin. Their game against fellow postseason hopefuls, the Baltimore Orioles, got called off on Wednesday due to inclement weather. MLB confirmed that the game has been rescheduled and will now be played as part of a doubleheader on September 5.
Speaking of the Orioles, the rain wasn’t bad news for them. Instead, it effectively handed them a two-game sweep. Coupled with the Tampa Bay Rays' loss to the Milwaukee Brewers earlier that day, things got even better for the O’s. They are now tied with the Rays for the third and final Wild Card spot.
The Seattle Mariners find themselves sandwiched in between for the second-coveted spot. As things stand, an ALCS face-off with the Orioles is a real possibility, and MLB fans are excited by the thought of it.
The New York Yankees have been absolutely dreadful over the last 10 games, losing eight of them. They were a mere 13-13 in July and 2-7 so far in August.
While they are comfortable at the summit of the AL East, fans are having a laugh. A few are saying that the Yankees will be in the Wild Card race soon if things don’t turn around.
The Minnesota Twins are only one game behind for the final spot. The Chicago White Sox remain in contention, too, with a 2.5 game deficit to overcome. Their inconsistent run of form, however, is likely to see them losing more ground rather than gaining any.
Baltimore Orioles - MLB’s favorite dark horse
Who doesn’t like a classic David versus Goliath story? The Orioles, as it turns out, can play a pretty convincing David, and MLB fans are rooting for them to make it over the line.
After letting Manny Machado walk into free agency before the 2019 season, the Orioles began their dreaded “rebuild”. They went 54-108 in ‘19, 25-35 in the Covid-shortened ‘20, and 52-110 last year.
Fast forward to this year, who could have predicted this incredible turnaround? Absolutely no one.
Fairytales are getting rarer in modern sports. The Orioles’ run could be right up there if they keep defying the odds, even during the post-season. That is, of course, if they can sustain their Wild Card challenge and clinch the coveted spot.