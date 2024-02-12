"We want to win and contend" - Angels GM Perry Minasian lays down team's aspirations ahead of 2024 season

Speaking on MLB Network Radio, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian weighed in on the team’s bullpen and showed his optimism about the upcoming season.

“This is a place that we want to win. You know, we want to contend. We want to be competitive, and we want to play meaningful games in September,” Minasian said. “We felt like we had a solid team last year. We played well for three and half or four months. And for one reason or another, it just didn't work out right.”

The Angels GM also talked about the team’s poor performance last season. In the 2023 season, they finished in fourth place in the AL West league with a 73-89 record.

“Second half of the season, it wouldn't perform August-September, especially. We didn't perform how we were capable of and didn't go where we wanted to go. So we believe in this group. We think it's a talented group," he added.

Minasian further said that despite some concerns, there are still some aspects of the team to feel positive about for the upcoming season.

“There's a lot of upside in this group. And if you go around the diamonds, there's no doubt about it. There's a lot of ifs. And I understand that. But, you know, with when you go around the diamond and look at the position players we have, when you look at the young rotation, when you look at the bullpen, you know, there's, there's some reason for optimism too," he concluded.

Los Angeles Angels have been quite active in trying to improve their bullpen in the offseason. Despite their efforts, the Angels received a “C” grade for their offseason from The Athletic's Tim Britton, Grant Brisbee, and Aaron Gleeman.

Angels are interested in landing Blake Snell despite his high price

The Angels have been linked to free agent pitcher Blake Snell throughout the offseason but have been unable to land a deal with him. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Snell has been aiming to get a long-term deal of more than $200 million.

However, Angels usually don’t sign long-term contracts with free agents. The team is interested in signing the two-time Cy Young winner but is expected to do so only if the price is lowered. With the season starting soon, Snell may need to reduce his asking price.

