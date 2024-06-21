"We all wanted to be like Willie" - 14-time All-Star Reggie Jackson reflects on the impact Willie Mays had on him during his illustrious career

Like many other baseball players, Reggie Jackson deeply respects Willie Mays. Mays, who recently passed away earlier this week, was an icon both on and off the field. He was a huge inspiration to many players, and his recent passing took a toll on the baseball community.

It was unfortunate timing as the league was celebrating the Negro Leagues with a game between the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals at the historic Rickwood Field.

Since his passing, many MLB legends have taken the time to speak about just how important Mays was in their life. This included Jackson, who sent a text to Derek Jeter ahead of his appearance on Fox Sports pregame.

"He was at the very least one of the greatest of all time. We all wanted to be like Willie. When one played against him, you got caught up in watching Willie. He was pure baseball," said Reggie Jackson.

Jackson recalls Mays being a world-class athlete. He had a deep love for the game of baseball, and it showed every time he stepped in between the white lines.

"You could see the love of the game was in Willie Mays" - said Jackson.

You could learn a lot just from watching Mays in action. He showed what it was like to give it your all each and every day.

Reggie Jackson was not the only player to reflect on what Willie Mays meant to him

MLB: Rickwood Field - Willie Mays (Image via USA Today)

The timing of Willie Mays' passing could not be more difficult. It was right ahead of the league's three-day celebration of the Negro Leagues at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

On Wednesday, the league held a celebrity softball tournament at the field which included some MLB legends like Reggie Jackson, C.C. Sabathia, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, and Ryan Howard. Many of these legends also spoke about the impact Mays had on their careers.

"The person that he was, the ballplayer that he was, stellar in both assets. You know, your heart and thoughts and prayers goes out to the family," said Howard.

The baseball world truly lost a good one here. Mays would finish his career with a laundry list of achievements. He was a 24-time All-Star, two-time NL MVP, four-time home run leader, and four-time NL stolen base leader, and that is just the tip of the iceberg.