"We are a winning team, we have a winning culture" - Astros manager Joe Espada optimistic of turning things around after shambolic start of the season

Under new manager Joe Espada, the Houston Astros have gotten off to a bit of a rocky start. Heading into their weekend series with their in-state rivals, the Texas Rangers, they have compiled a 4-10 record.

Injuries have plagued this team early, especially on the starting pitching side of things. They have had to scramble to find arms, with guys like Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr., Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy injured.

However, Espada is not too concerned with his team's rough start. In a recent interview with MLB Network Radio, he discussed how he has seen Houston bounce back from poor starts before.

"We have been in this position before, it just has never been highlighted to this magnitude early into the season" - said Joe Espada.

Espada doesn't want his squad worrying about the tough start either. Instead, he wants them to trust the process and believe in themselves. They have a good roster filled with a bunch of veterans that have been there before.

"It starts by you believing you are a winning team, and we are a winning team, we have a winning culture. It's us trusting the process, and adjusting as we go" - said Espada.

Houston must pull up their bootstraps and continue on the course. They are on the verge of getting their ace, Justin Verlander, back relatively soon.

Why have the Astros struggled early under Joe Espada?

Joe Espada knows that the Houston Astros have long been led by a strong starting rotation. It has been a reason for much of their success over the years, but they had a problem keeping those guys healthy this year.

Lance McCullers Jr. underwent surgery to repair his flexor tendon and remove a bone spur. He has started his season on the IL and is targeting a July return. Luis Garcia is another pitcher who had surgery during the season, undergoing Tommy John.

Early in Spring Training, Verlander experienced shoulder inflammation and was shut down. However, he's in the midst of his minor league rehab assignment and should return soon.

Recently, the club also saw injuries to Framber Valdez and Jose Urquidy. Urquidy has experienced some elbow pain and Valdez has returned home after elbow soreness.

It has been tough for Houston so far early into the young season, but with some pitchers returning soon, their luck could change.

