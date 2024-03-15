"We won’t tell the bosses if you press the button now" - MLB The Show 24 fans buzzing as early access to latest installment kicks off soon

MLB The Show 24 is just days away from its March 19 release. However, those who preordered select editions of the game can enjoy early access, starting on March 14 at 9 p.m. PT.

With the baseball season beginning soon, this is the perfect time to release the new game. Fans can enjoy the new game on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Many fan favorites are making a return to this year's iteration of the game. Diamond Dynasty, Road to the Show, Franchise, March to October, and Online Co-Op are things fans can get excited about.

With just hours away from early-access release, anticipation for the game is starting to rise. Fans are ready to take in the action.

"We won't tell the bosses if you press the button now," one fan posted.

"Nothing wrong with an even earlier release," another fan posted.

In just a few hours, these fans will be happy. Those who have yet to preorder the game and receive early access can do so by ordering the Digital Deluxe edition.

What to expect when loading up MLB The Show 24

MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

MLB The Show 24 is sure to be a hit again this year. It is one of the few baseball games out there that has the rights to big league players and legends.

In this year's game, fans will notice a whole slew of new animations. Sony San Diego, the game's developer, has worked on over 400 new animations to help stabilize gameplay.

These new animations include everything from routine plays to rundowns, which could be frustrating in previous iterations of the game. Nothing was worse than when an infielder took his time on a play with a fast runner.

For fans that enjoyed the introduction of the Negro League Storylines, they will be able to continue their journey in Season 2. This season, Hank Aaron, Josh Gibson, Buck Leonard, and Toni Stone will have their careers highlighted. This is just the first wave of athletes to take the stage for Season 2.

New York Yankees fans will be able to relive the moments that made Derek Jeter great. He will also have his own Storylines mode, looking back at his illustrious career in the Bronx.

If you are a baseball fan, this is one game you will not want to miss out on.

