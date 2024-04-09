"We were worried about them being see-through" - Fans troll MLB's new uniforms as Tigers outfielder Riley Greene tears pant leg open on slide

Detroit Tigers slugger Riley Greene had a uniform mishap on Tuesday in their afternoon matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, luckily for him, the uniform mishap happened in the final inning.

During the ninth inning, Greene rounded third and slid into home plate to tie the game up. However, he ripped up his pants on the slide, tearing a rather large hole in his backside.

The league has already heard criticism over the uniforms going into the new season. This adds fuel to the fire for those frustrated by the brand-new uniforms.

Fans quickly jumped to social media to troll the uniforms. While the league hoped the general public would learn to accept the new digs, that surely has not been the case.

"We were worried about them being see-through. Turns out there are gone-through" - one fan posted.

"I've bought better baseball pants at Big 5!' - another fan posted.

"I guess they weren't see-through enough" - posted another.

Many fans pointed out the see-through nature of the pants as they first appeared. Now, Riley Greene has taken that to a whole new level.

"Looks cheap. Fanatics hallmark" - said another fan.

"They definitely got the MLB unis at Walmart" - said another fan.

"I can't remember a year where uniforms have been this utterly bad on all accounts" - said another.

The uniforms do not seem to be growing on fans across the league. It will be interesting to see if any changes will be made for next season.

Tigers outfielder Riley Greene ripped through the pants like it was nothing, but that is not the only uniform problem the league is facing

Detroit Tigers - Riley Greene

The new uniforms are supposed to provide players with 25% more stretch. While Tigers slugger Riley Greene is massive, he still ripped through those pants like he was Hulk Hogan.

The uniforms were made in partnership with Nike and Fanatics. Outside of the see-through pants, and the odd lettering, some teams still do not have their complete uniform sets.

Neither the Texas Rangers nor the Milwaukee Brewers have their City-Connect jerseys. The league states that this is because players need adjustments in Spring Training and do not have time to get all the uniforms out ahead of the season.

This has been a big mess this season, and the league desperately needs to handle this better.

