The Oakland A's may no longer be on pace to be the worst MLB team of all time, but they continue to reach new lows in the 2023 season. Luis Medina, pitcher, just gave fans another thing to grumble about in making perhaps the worst error of the entire season.

Medina fired a pitch in that was sent right back to him. He reach to his side and snared the bouncing ball and turned toward first. Most pitchers jog a little to get closer to the bag before throwing as they have plenty of time to ensure an out.

Medina, however, continued running all the way. The announcers made a comment that seemed to indicate that no one was covering first base, but the first baseman was jogging over at least. Regardless, Medina was headed for an unassisted putout.

However, he wasn't moving very quickly. The pitcher jogged to first and when the batter realized, he broke into a full sprint and beat Medina to the base for an infield hit. He was ecstatic, but Medina and the A's were shocked and stunned.

MLB fans react to Oakland A's Luis Medina's stunning mental lapse

MLB fans couldn't believe what they had just seen. Even the A's should be better than that.

Fans couldn't believe Medina's mistake for Oakland

It's unclear whether or not Medina thought he had caught the ball in the air and was just running to make certain he got the out or if he really just thought he could cruise over and record the out.

It's still unclear why he didn't throw to the first baseman. Despite his slow manner in getting to first base, he was still there in time for a toss and an easy out. This play will go down in infamy as the Oakland Athletics most stunning error of 2023- and there were a few.